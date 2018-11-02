SALT LAKE CITY — There was a solid reason to believe that the Utah Jazz would be strong defensively this season.

After all, they finished last season first in the NBA in defensive rating, which measures points given up per 100 possessions, and tied for first in the league in fewest points allowed per game. With them bringing back virtually the entire squad, why should the results be different?

But through the first eight games of the season, the Jazz haven’t been elite defensively, with the latest subpar performance coming Friday night in a 110-100 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena, their second straight loss.

On a night when neither team got into much of a flow because of a high number of fouls called, the Grizzlies shot 50.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the 3-point line, while the home side made 46.8 percent of its shots from the field but just 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Utah, which played Friday without star Donovan Mitchell, is now seventh in the league in points surrendered, but just 14th among 30 teams in defensive rating. It’s 12th in points scored per game and 14th in offensive rating.

Friday also marked the second time the Jazz (4-4) have fallen to the Grizzlies (5-2) on the young season at Vivint Arena, with the first defeat having come on Oct. 22.

“We can talk about the offense, but to me, our group has to stake its claim on the defensive end,” head coach Quin Snyder said in response to the first question in his postgame media availability about how the team fared without Mitchell. “No matter who is out there, that is something we can control. We need to control what we can control, and there are certain things that you can’t. That will help us going the other direction.

We aren’t going to make every shot. You hope to hit more than we did, but on the defensive end is where we need to put our focus.”

Memphis point guard Mike Conley led all scorers with 28 points. Floor general Ricky Rubio paced Utah with 22.

“We’ve got to play more as a team on defense,” Rubio said. “We’re just playing a little too selfish on defense. We’re not talking. I know we have it in us because we show it in some spurts and some games, but we’ve got to do it for a 48-minute game.”

As for why the defense hasn’t fully connected yet despite having continuity from last year, Rubio said, “It takes time. Of course last year we’re the same group of guys...we were off for five months without really (being) connected. We’ve got to play more as a team.”

Unlike many of the recent previous meetings between the two teams, Friday started with both teams firing offensively, as the Jazz led 31-29 at the end of the first quarter. Utah stretched the lead to as many as 12 in the second quarter but led by just seven, 60-53, at the break as Conley connected on a long-range heave as time expired.

Things started to fall apart for the Jazz out of halftime, as the Grizzlies quickly cut the deficit to two. They then closed the third quarter on an 8-3 run and scored eight of the first 11 points in the fourth to take a 91-81 lead, and Utah couldn’t mount a comeback.

“We’ve just got to compete more,” Snyder said. “We have to compete, and we have to compete collectively. You’re not going to be successful every possession, but that has to be where our focus is. Everybody’s got to do their job and compete...the communication out on the floor, that’s what allows you to compete collectively.”

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert echoed the sentiments about communication, saying, “Some nights you don’t have the same energy and when your teammates are behind you and talking to you it gives you some extra energy. When we do that, especially when we are in those nights where we feel that we need it, I think we are going to raise our level.”