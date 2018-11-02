Sean Hill advanced to the quarterfinals for the singles main draw at the Jack Kramer Collegiate Tournament on Friday.

"Another great day of tennis," BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. "I loved the way our guys bounced back from the morning losses to finish strong for the day. Our guys need the match experience, so we're pleased to have one more day of match play tomorrow. I'm excited for Sean Hill. He's showing that he can compete – and win – against the best players in the country.”

Hill defeated Tomas Vaise of Southern Methodist University, 6-3, 6-4, to advance to the quarterfinals in the singles main draw of the tournament. Matthew Pearce fell to UC Davis’ David Goulak, 2-6, 2-6. Jeffrey Hsu lost to Michael Genender of Stanford after a close, hard-fought match, 6-7, 2-6.

In the second round of singles consolation, Vinicius Feijao Nogueira defeated Georgetown’s Michael Chen, 7-5, 6-2. Mateo Vereau Melendez topped Adil Khan of Marymount, 6-3, 6-2. Kobe Tran also defeated his opponent, Chase Brannen, from Marymount, 6-1, 6-2. Ben Gajardo and Sam Tullis had byes into the third round of the singles consolation matches.

Gajardo handily won his match against Dariush Jalali of UC Davis, 6-2, 6-1. Tullis defeated Cesar Cernuda of Georgetown, 6-1, 6-3. Tran faced SMU’s Jack Kite and won 6-2, 6-0. Melendez defeated Ian Witmer of Georgetown, 6-3, 6-3. Nogueira fell in the third round of consolation singles to SMU’s Carles Sarrio, 0-6, 1-6.

Hill and Hsu advanced to the quarterfinals in the doubles main draw after they defeated Eric Hahn and Matthew Tsolakyants of UCLA, 8-6. Also in the doubles round of 16, Gajardo and Tullis fell to Igor Karpovets and Herkko Pollanen of the University of Arizona, 7-8. Nogueira and Pearce also lost a close match against UCLA’s Connor Hance and Keegan Smith, 6-8. Tran and Melendez fell to David Goulak and Ivan Thamma of UC Davis, 4-8.

Hill and Hsu fell in their doubles quarterfinals match, 4-8, against UC Santa Barbara’s Alex Dominguez and Joseph Rotheram.

Hill will participate in the quarterfinals of the singles main draw against Michael Genender at 9 a.m. PDT, on Saturday, Nov. 3. Gajardo, Melendez, Tullis and Tran will compete in the singles consolation quarterfinals following the main draw matches.