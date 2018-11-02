SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell’s starting job is probably safe.

No offense to his replacement, but Grayson Allen didn’t exactly pull off a Wally Pipp coup when he got his chance to play in place of the injured Utah Jazz star.

But the rookie certainly didn’t embarrass himself in a tough position, either.

With Mitchell sidelined with a right hamstring injury, the 6-foot-5 guard from Duke scored nine points with an assist during the Jazz’s 110-100 loss to Memphis.

Allen thrilled the crowd, including Mitchell on the bench, with an early dunk and hit a pair of 3-pointers in his starting debut. One of the 3s came late in the game as the Jazz tried to mount a comeback.

Grayson was grateful for the experience. His previous high for minutes played was 12 at Dallas on Sunday.

“I’ve been playing eight, nine, 10 minutes, sometimes less than that, so to get a game where I got 20-something minutes (27, actually), it’s a good experience for me, especially in a close game like that,” Allen said. “I can build on that. I’ll have a lot of film to watch of myself to dissect to see what I did right and wrong and build off that for (Saturday).”

The Jazz haven’t ruled Mitchell out officially for Saturday's road game at Denver, so it’s possible Allen will see more significant PT. Backup guard Alec Burks is also out with a left-hand chip fracture.

" I had the same nerves. The only thing that was different was I jumped right into the game instead of waiting on the bench for a little bit. " Grayson Allen

Not surprisingly, Allen received helpful advice from his player-turned-coach teammate.

“He was talking to me throughout the game. In the second half, a lot too, when we were defending on the end of our bench,” Allen said of Mitchell. “Just talking me through a couple of things, telling me when I was in good position, telling me to take a couple of steps over, stuff like that — little things.”

Allen, who had a team-low plus/minus of minus-18, was cognizant of some defensive errors and fixable fouls.

“I got caught reaching and with the forearm,” he said after being asked about the high volume of fouls (54) called on the night. “You just have to learn and adjust and think through on the defensive end.”

Before making his first NBA start — after starting all 37 regular season games for the Blue Devils last season — Allen admitted he’s always experienced pregame jitters.

“I get nervous before every game. I don’t hide that. I’m not super stoic or anything like that,” he said. “I get butterflies before every game. More so now that I’m a rookie in the NBA, but even my senior year, nonconference opponent first couple games of the year, I’m still getting butterflies. It doesn’t matter what game, I always get nervous. At this level, it happens a little bit more now, but once the game starts, once you’re sweating, it’s alright.”

That proved to be the case on Friday.

"I had the same nerves. The only thing that was different was I jumped right into the game instead of waiting on the bench for a little bit," Allen said. "But I felt comfortable out there after running up and down the court a couple of times."

He felt even better after his first basket of the night — a rim-rattling bucket that gave the 18,306 fans one of their biggest reasons to cheer during another home loss.

Though the Jazz locker room was especially empty and quiet — and not too cheery after a loss — the 2014 McDonald’s All-American slam dunk champion couldn’t contain a smile when asked about his soaring slam.

“Dunking," he said, "always feels good."