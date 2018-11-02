Here's a complete roundup of Friday's high school football playoff action from around the state.

Scoreboard and box scores

6A quarterfinals

AMERICAN FORK 45, WEBER 31: Tied going into the fourth quarter, the Cavemen rallied for 21 points in the final session to take a commanding lead and secure the playoff victory over Weber. Boone Abbott rushed for two touchdowns and connected with Devin Downing for two more to lead American Fork in the win. Full story | Video replay

PLEASANT GROVE 38, FREMONT 14: Dayne Christiansen rushed for three touchdowns and caught another from Jake Jensen to lead the Vikings in the playoff victory over Fremont. Full story | Video replay

LONE PEAK 34, DAVIS 6: The Knights jumped out to a 24-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back en route to the playoff victory over Davis. Nate Ritchie started Lone Peak off with a 99-yard kick return for the first play of the game. Full story

BINGHAM 46, KEARNS 0: The Miners cruised to a comfortable victory in the shutout over Kearns. Peyton Jones passed for three touchdowns in the win while Junior Tafuna scored on an interception return to help lift the Miners over the Cougars. Video replay

5A quarterfinals

SKYRIDGE 58, JORDAN 34: After a scoreless first quarter, the Falcons rallied to take a commanding lead and secure the big victory over Jordan. Jayden Clemons passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more while teammate Ma'a Notoa ran for three touchdowns and caught another to lift Skyridge to the win. Full story

ROY 20, TIMPVIEW 14:The Royals clinched a narrow victory over Timpview in the quarterfinals of the 5A playoffs. Jaxson Dart passed for two touchdowns — one each to Cade Harris and Kyrese Rowan — in the win. Full story | Video replay

CORNER CANYON 52, VIEWMONT 6: The Chargers wasted no time, scoring early and often to pick up the win over Viewmont in the 5A quarterfinals. Cole Hagen found Noah Kjar for two touchdowns and also ran in one of his own, and Austin Bell rushed for two more TDs in the victory. Video replay

OLYMPUS 28, SPRINGVILLE 3: The Titans defeated the Red Devils in the 5A quarterfinals. Chase Bennion rushed for three touchdowns and Ryan Thomas recovered a blocked punt to add another score for Olympus. Full story | Video replay

4A quarterfinals

PINE VIEW 65, STANSBURY 41: Tosh Wright rushed for 269 yards and two touchdowns as Pine View’s offense carried it past Stansbury in the 4A quarterfinals. The Panthers finished with more than 600 yards of total offense to advance. Full story

DIXIE 31, SPANISH FORK 20: The Flyers were able to secure the win over Spanish Fork in the 4A quarterfinals. Reggie Graff passed for three touchdowns for Dixie in the victory. Video replay

OREM 58, MOUNTAIN CREST 28: Orem picked up the victory over Mountain Crest in the 4A quarterfinals. Cooper Legas was golden for the Tigers, passing for six touchdowns in the win, while teammate Noah Sewell rushed for two more TDs and caught another from Legas. Full story | Video replay

PARK CITY 15, SKY VIEW 14: The Miners scored late in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie it, but decided to go for the win instead. Park City was able to clinch the two-point conversion to secure the exciting victory over Sky View. Video replay