Dixie State volleyball clinched a share of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference regular season championship after the Trailblazers posted a straight-set triumph over in-state rival Westminster College on Senior Night on Friday inside the DSU SAC.

The win, Dixie State’s seventh-straight overall and 11th three-set sweep of the season, moved the Trailblazers to 21-4 overall, 16-2 in RMAC play. In addition, DSU's 21 regular season victories also broke the program’s NCAA-era record of 20 set in 2014, in a season that saw Dixie State win 22 matches, including two postseason wins, and advance to the NCAA West Region title match (Sweet 16).

DSU used decisive runs in each set to coast to the win, starting with an 11-4 spurt that turned a 6-6 tie into 17-10 Blazer lead as Dixie State took the first set, 25-17. The two teams then battled back and forth through the first 20 points of the second frame; that was until Dixie State rattled off a 9-2 rally that broke a 10-10 deadlock and propelled the Trailblazers to a 25-19 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

Then in the decisive third stanza, Dixie State rallied from an early deficit to square things at 7-7, then put the set and match away with a 13-4 run to cruise to a 25-19 match-clinching win.

Sophomore Megan Treanor led the Trailblazers with 10 kills, while senior Hannah Doonan filled the stat sheet with eight kills, nine digs and five assists in her final regular season home start. In addition, senior Shannon Sorensen tallied seven kills along with three block assists, and junior To’a Faleoa-Baich hit .438 on her way to seven kills with two block assists.

Dixie State hit .292 for the match, including a .348 clip in the opening set, and finished with 47 kills to just 14 attack errors. Meanwhile, the Trailblazer defense limited the Griffins (7-19, 5-13 RMAC) to a .075 attack percentage thanks to eight total team blocks and 50 digs. Junior Lauren Gammell finished with a match-high five total blocks, with one solo stop to go with her five kills, and red-shirt junior Kara Moore posted her first career double-double with 12 assists and a career-best 13 digs in her final regular season home match.

Dixie State has secured the No. 2 seed in next week’s RMAC tournament and will host No. 7 seed Colorado-Colorado Springs in the quarterfinal round Tuesday, Nov. 6, inside the DSU SAC beginning at 7 p.m. The winner of that match will advance to the conference semifinals and finals held Nov. 9-10, at the home site of the highest remaining seed.

Colorado School of Mines (16-2) also clinched a shared of the RMAC title with a 3-1 home win over UCCS on Friday and secured the No. 1 seed in the tournament by virtue of the Orediggers’ 3-2 home win over the Trailblazers in Golden back on Sept. 28.