Hillary Weixler had a career night in goal to get the women’s soccer team to a shootout in the semifinal of the RMAC Championship. UCCS advanced to the finals, winning the shootout, 2-1.

Westminster started the game well and controlled possession during the first half. Aimee Kurfurst came close, twice, to scoring the game’s opening goal in the first seven minutes. She combined with Sky Jefferies in the midfield and had an open shot at the top of the penalty box but was unable to put get enough power to challenge the UCCS goalkeeper. A couple of minutes later a cross found her open, at the back post, but her shot was pushed wide by the keeper.

Despite the Griffins’ control and possession, UCCS struck first after a turnover in midfield led to a ball near the left corner flag. A well-placed free kick found a wide-open Taylor Maydew who headed it past goalkeeper Hillary Weixler for the lead.

A free kick in the 41st minute gave life back to the Griffins. Sara Weixler’s header came off the crossbar, and Allie Millerberg pounced on the loose ball and scored on an open goal.

H. Weixler came up big with a 1-on-1 save inside the penalty box with minutes left in the half, keeping the score tied, 1-1.

UCCS flipped a switch in the second half and took over control of the game. The Mountain Lions outshot the Griffins, 12-2, with nine on goal.

H. Weixler was a wall in the second half and overtime. UCCS was wide-open three times during the second half and overtime, but she denied the efforts each time.

The UCCS goalkeeper made two saves to defeat Westminster in the shootout.

H. Weixler faced 19 shots and made 10 saves for a career night between the posts.

Allie Millerberg recorded her fourth goal of the year.

“Fantastic effort all around and unfortunate to go to penalty kicks,” head coach Tony LeBlanc said. “I’m really proud of the women.”