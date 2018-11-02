OREM — The Orem Tigers are the defending 4A football champions and are on a mission to repeat this year.

The Tigers are averaging over 50 points per game and rolled through Region 10 undefeated. On Friday afternoon, they matched up against last year’s title-game opponent and it took them less than a minute to score — once they got motivated.

Cooper Legas threw six touchdown passes and the Tigers dominated Mountain Crest 58-28 to advance to next week’s semifinals, exactly the place coach Jeremy Hill wanted to be at this time of year.

“This was our goal. We have our chance,” Hill said. “We made some silly mistakes, so there are still are some things to work on but this is what we wanted.”

Orem will play Pine View, which defeated Stansbury 65-41, next Friday at 6 p.m. at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Mountain Crest, the third seed from Region 12 which held on to defeat Desert Hills last week, started strong but soon discovered it was overmatched in talent and depth. The Mustangs scored first and took a 7-0 lead, but that only motivated the Tigers.

Legas moved Orem downfield with three quick completions. Not surprisingly, the third one was a short toss to Puka Nacua, who broke several tackles and raced 61 yards for a touchdown.

That was the first of 31 points Orem put on the scoreboard in the second quarter and the Tigers didn’t stop until after the clock was running at will due to the UHSAA’s 35-point “mercy rule.” Legas finished the night completing 15 of 21 passes for 305 yards. Nacua caught four of those for 151 yards and two scores. Trevor Rockey had five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Noah Sewell carried the ball only sparingly but scored three times and Ethan Slade made a big play on defense with a 55-yard pass interception return.

“When we get going, we don’t think there’s anybody who can stop us,” said Legas, who was 12 of 16 for 226 yards by halftime and the four passes that missed were either dropped or a missed call by an official.

Orem led 37-7 at halftime and kept piling it on until Legas and several other starters were lifted. The Tigers were aided by six turnovers and built the margin to 51-7 until the fast-moving clock inspired Mountain Crest to rally.

Led by the multi-talented Brady Hall, the Mustangs’ starting quarterback who rarely leaves for the field at any time, Mountain Crest scored three touchdowns in the final 10 minutes to make the score look more respectable.

The Mustangs, which fell 26-0 to Orem last year, had virtually all of their memorable plays after the outcome had been decided, including a 50-yard scoring pass from a lineman — Thomas Hansen — to Mason Baldwin.