ROY — Roy High School quarterback Jaxson Dart lofted the ball down the sideline, as seemingly the entire town of Roy held its collective breath.

Dart connected with receiver Kyrese Rowan for a 44-yard touchdown strike with 8:31 left in a tie game, giving the Royals a 20-14 lead over Timpview in the 5A quarterfinals. It would be enough to seal a hard-fought victory in a physical game. After the touchdown reception, Rowan collapsed in the end zone, due to cramps. Rowan had actually started cramping during the play but powered through to catch the ball and score the touchdown.

“I was cramping before the play. I told Josh (Gallegos), I was like, ‘Josh, I’m about to cramp,’ and then as soon as I line up and take off, I started cramping, so I couldn’t really run very fast. It was on my mind the whole time. I almost dropped the ball, actually. As soon as I got to the end zone, I just collapsed, because I could not tolerate it anymore,” Rowan said.

Roy head coach Fred Fernandes said that if anyone could make a catch while cramping, it was Rowan.

“The coverage that they were playing, we felt like Kyrese could beat their 'Sam backer and our inside receiver had run a route to take the safety away from the area. He (Kyrese) beat him, but he didn’t beat him by far. It was a perfect throw and luckily, that was the difference,” Fernandes said. “He’s our hardest worker and he’s a primetime player, so I wouldn’t expect anything less than that from him,” Fernandes said.

The Royals were ready to go out of the gate. Roy scored twice in the first quarter to go up 14-0. Dart hit Cade Harris from four yards out for the first score of the night. After Timpview turned the ball over on downs after going for it on fourth down, Roy scored again on a one-yard run from Jaden Harris to make it 14-0.

" It’s awesome because I’ve never made it past the first round, so it’s very exciting. I’m blessed to be able to feel this feeling. " Roy wide receiver Kyrese Rowan

The Royals seemed to be cruising, but with eight minutes left in the second quarter, after Dart was knocked out of bounds by a Timpview defender, a scuffle broke out on the sidelines. Referees called offsetting 15-yard penalties on both teams and gave Roy an extra 15-yard penalty. After a ten-minute break, play resumed, but Roy’s momentum was gone.

After halftime, Timpview looked like a brand-new team. After a fumble by Harris, the Thunderbirds recovered on the Royals' 28-yard line and scored their first points of the game on a seven-yard Sione Moa pass to Carsen Ryan with 8:37 left in the third. With 13 seconds left in the third quarter, Timpview tied the game up on a great catch by Raider Damuni, who reeled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Moa. After Rowan’s go-ahead touchdown, the Royals missed the extra point. Timpview had the ball with 8:31 left, with running back Targhee Lambson gashing the Royals defense. After a long drive, the game came down to a fourth and three from the Roy 23. Nui Adolpho tried to run and get the first but was stopped by a number of Roy defenders.

Roy got key first downs on the ensuing drive and was able to run the clock out to send the Royals to Rice-Eccles Stadium for the 5A semifinals.

