Weber State women’s soccer season came to an end Friday afternoon with a devastating 2-0 loss to the No. 5 seed Montana.

“Disappointing result,” said head coach Tim Crompton. “It always is when you end up on the wrong end of a match like that. However, take nothing away from our team and Montana’s effort. The second half in particular we played well, but we just weren't able to capitalize on our postseason. But, I give Montana credit and wish them and UNC all the best in the final.”

The Wildcats came into the Big Sky Tournament as the No. 1 seed after finishing the regular season with a 9-4-4 record.

The first shot of the game was by Montana in the eighth minute of play, and it resulted in a goal to give the Griz an early 1-0 lead.

WSU’s Grace Youngberg fired off a shot just three minutes later, but it wasn’t quite on frame. Mylee Broad had a shot on goal that was saved by Montana’s goalkeeper.

Later in the 31st minute, the Griz had the ball inside Weber State’s 18 and again were able to sink it into the back of the net for Montana’s second goal of the game.

After the first 45 minutes of play, Weber State trailed Montana, 2-0.

Right after the whistle both Montana and Weber State fired off shots on goal and both were saved by the teams’ goalkeepers.

WSU managed two shots on goal in the second half but couldn’t capitalize on them, and the clock hit the 90-minute mark to give Montana the 2-0 victory and end the Wildcats 2018 season.

Weber State ended the season with a 9-5-4 overall record.