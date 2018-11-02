SALT LAKE CITY — Coming off a frustrating loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Halloween, thanks in large part to Derrick Rose’s redemptive 50-point performance, the Utah Jazz came onto the court Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies hungry for a win, especially since their last meeting on Oct. 22 ended in a dismal 92-84 loss.

Unfortunately, Utah once again fell prey to the Grizzlies, suffering a 110-100 loss.

Here are four takeaways from the Friday night loss to Memphis:

The Jazz had an impressive start to Friday night’s game at Vivint Smart Home Arena led by a breakout game for Ricky Rubio, ending the first half with 17 points while going 3 of 4 from the 3-point line. Joe Ingles also came out firing, ending the first half with 14 points and 4 of 5 free throws made.

Though Memphis kept answering, the Jazz ended the first half with an seven-point advantage. However at start of the third quarter, the Grizzlies came out fighting, knocking down a handful of clutch 3-pointers with strong performance from Mike Conley, who ended the night with 28 points. The Jazz had 5 turnovers in the third quarter which disrupted their chemistry and consequently, the Grizzlies took a 83-78 lead.

The Jazz and Grizzlies played a physical game with a total of 54 fouls called. Derrick Favors, Grayson Allen, Rubio, Royce O’Neale and Dante Exum all had three fouls at the half.

After scoring 60 points in the first half, the Jazz scored just 40 points in the second half.

Next 3:

Saturday, Nov. 3, at Denver (7-1), 7 p.m. MDT

Monday, Nov. 5, vs. Toronto (7-1), 7 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, Nov. 7, vs. Dallas (2-6), 7 p.m. MDT