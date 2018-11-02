SALT LAKE CITY — Coming off a frustrating loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Halloween, thanks in large part to Derrick Rose’s redemptive 50-point performance, the Utah Jazz came onto the court Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies hungry for a win, especially since their last meeting on Oct. 22 ended in a dismal 92-84 loss.
Unfortunately, Utah once again fell prey to the Grizzlies, suffering a 110-100 loss.
Here are four takeaways from the Friday night loss to Memphis:
- The Jazz had an impressive start to Friday night’s game at Vivint Smart Home Arena led by a breakout game for Ricky Rubio, ending the first half with 17 points while going 3 of 4 from the 3-point line. Joe Ingles also came out firing, ending the first half with 14 points and 4 of 5 free throws made.
- Though Memphis kept answering, the Jazz ended the first half with an seven-point advantage. However at start of the third quarter, the Grizzlies came out fighting, knocking down a handful of clutch 3-pointers with strong performance from Mike Conley, who ended the night with 28 points. The Jazz had 5 turnovers in the third quarter which disrupted their chemistry and consequently, the Grizzlies took a 83-78 lead.
- The Jazz and Grizzlies played a physical game with a total of 54 fouls called. Derrick Favors, Grayson Allen, Rubio, Royce O’Neale and Dante Exum all had three fouls at the half.
- After scoring 60 points in the first half, the Jazz scored just 40 points in the second half.
Next 3:
Saturday, Nov. 3, at Denver (7-1), 7 p.m. MDT
Monday, Nov. 5, vs. Toronto (7-1), 7 p.m. MDT
Wednesday, Nov. 7, vs. Dallas (2-6), 7 p.m. MDT