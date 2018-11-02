HOLLADAY — The Olympus Titans advanced to the 5A semifinals with a 28-3 win over Springville on Friday night. Chase Bennion produced three rushing touchdowns while the special teams blocked a punt for a touchdown, and later, a field goal that prevented Springville from scoring with the game still tight at 14-3.

Late in the second quarter, Springville's Visesio Fale sacked Olympus quarterback Jackson Frank. It took a few minutes for Frank to get up following what appeared to be a shoulder injury. In his stead, converted running back Jack Hollberg took over, played mistake-free football, moved the chains, and made several big plays with his feet as the Titans pulled away in the fourth quarter.

“Jack Hollberg was legendary the way he led us and I'm very proud of him,” Titans coach Aaron Whitehead said.

Several weeks ago, the Titans backup quarterback was injured and Hollberg, a converted running back, was there as an emergency option. Hollberg took just a few reps in practice this week having not played the position since his freshman season.

“Obviously you see a guy down and you are heartbroken,” Hollberg said. “The game is still going on and you have to just focus on the task at hand and do your job.”

Springville opened the game looking sharp, taking an early 3-0 lead on a Brodie Taylor 42-yard field goal.

The Titans answered with a solid first drive that was capped by a 32-yard touchdown run from Chase Bennion.

Midway through the second quarter, with Olympus pinned at its own 5, Spencer Hoon broke through the line and blocked a punt. An alert Ryan Thomas fell on the ball for a touchdown. On Springville's next possession, the Red Devils moved into Olympus territory before the Titans blocked a Brodie Taylor field goal.

“We gave up that touchdown last week and we put a lot of emphasis on special teams this week,” Whitehead said. “That's two straight weeks where we had blocks and the special teams really put us in a position to win.”

As the second half wore on the Titans' big people started dominating the line of scrimmage. A second-half surge from the Titans offensive line produced two fourth-quarter drives that Bennion converted into 5- and 10-yard touchdown runs.

“I thought we played well and had a good game plan and then Jackson goes down,” Whitehead said. “He's a big part of our offense and what we did in the second half was narrowed down quite a bit.”

The 3-0 deficit was only the second time all season the Titans had trailed.

“Our defense played well only giving up three points,” Whitehead said. “Chase Bennion at fullback was lights out and our offensive line stepped up big in the second half.”

The Titans advance to the semifinals of the 5A bracket and will take on a Corner Canyon team that defeated Viewmont 52-6

Whitehead was candid enough to say that Jackson Frank's injury was shoulder related.

“Yeah, he has a shoulder separation, we don't know to what degree so right now I'd list him as questionable.”