Congressman Chris Stewart’s call for everyone to “tone it down” rings false with me. In view of the inaction in the face of one mass shooting after another, I will not calm down. In the face of gerrymandering to ensure that the Utah congressional delegation will not include a single Democrat, I will not calm down. In the face of the president’s attacks on journalists and a free press, I will not calm down. In view of the president's attacks on the victims of sexual assault and his referring to women as “pigs” and “horseface,” I will not be calm. And in the face of Republican-led targeted and discriminatory efforts at voter suppression, I will not calm down. And in the face of the support for a tax cut plan that benefits few and contributes mightily to record federal deficits, I will not be calm.

When Stewart denounces in no uncertain terms these practices and a president who is seemingly incapable of telling the truth and who threatens our democracy and tears at the fabric of our civil and decent society, then he can tell others to calm down.

Mark Brown

South Jordan