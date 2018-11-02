During this year’s election, most counties in Utah are using mail-in ballots. But only nine counties pre-paid the postage on those ballots, leaving voters in 18 counties — including Utah, Washington and Weber counties — scrounging for a stamp before placing their ballots in the mail. If finding a postage stamp in your home is like searching for the mythical Sasquatch, you have several other options.

First, drop off your ballot at any official drop-box, open polling location, or your county clerk’s office from now through Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Second, forget the stamp. The Utah Director of Elections confirmed that the Postal Service will deliver any unstamped ballots to the county clerk’s office and charge your county for the missing postage. Remember that mail-in ballots must be postmarked by the Monday before the election. Don’t let a missing stamp keep you from voting this November.

Jason Stevenson

Salt Lake City