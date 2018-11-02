PLAIN CITY — For as long as he can remember, Pleasant Grove running back Dayne Christiansen has dreamed of playing football on the field at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Specifically, that dream had to do with the high school football state playoffs and the chance to play for a state semifinalist.

As a freshman in 2015, Christiansen had to watch as his Pleasant Grove team fell short of his dream, losing in the 5A quarterfinals to Sky View.

It was the same in 2016, only the loss came a round earlier to Fremont.

As a junior in 2017, he and his teammates came up just short again, this time in the 6A quarterfinals against Herriman.

Friday afternoon at Fremont High School, Christiansen, now a senior, had one final shot to make the state semifinals, as the Vikings took on the No. 2-seeded Silver Wolves out of Region 1.

Turns out the fourth time was the charm.

Led by Christiansen, who rushed for over a 100 yards and three touchdowns — he also racked up 59 receiving yards and a touchdown reception — Pleasant Grove defeated Fremont 38-14, earning a berth in the 6A semifinals.

“This has been my dream ever since I was little,” Christiansen said. “I played as a freshman and we didn’t get there, sophomore year didn’t get there, junior year didn’t get there. Senior year, I’m just proud we could make it. I’m pumped, I’m excited and we will be ready to go.”

Not only did the Vikings overcome their semifinal-less streak, but they also upended the Silver Wolves in Plain City, something they had struggled mightily to do in previous outings.

“We beat them up here and we hadn’t beaten them up here,” Pleasant Grove head coach Mark Wootton said. “They have taken it to us pretty good up here. Fremont is a dang good team, a very talented football team and we are just glad to get out of here with a win.”

History aside, the win itself wasn’t in doubt for much of the contest, if ever.

" I give credit to the defense for this win. " Pleasant Grove running back Dayne Christiansen

Pleasant Grove opened the game with 24 unanswered points, on two Christiansen rushing scores, another by Rex Connors and a 46-yard field goal by kicker Carson Ecalono.

It wasn’t until mere seconds — two in fact — before the end of the first half that the Silver Wolves were able to pierce the Vikings defense, on a 15-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Mitch Stratford to receiver Calvin Peterson.

“We knew what we had to do to win,” Christiansen said. “We played them earlier (this year) and it was a lot like this. We knew that we had to come out strong. Fremont always plays a good game at home and that is what we have been talking about all week.”

Perhaps the biggest reason for Pleasant Grove’s impressive outing was the play of its defense. Led by the likes of Jaedyn Maldonado (a team-high seven tackles), Spencer and Mikah Tauteoli (five and four tackles, respectively) and Porter Connors (five tackles) the Vikings completely shut down the Fremont rushing attack, high-powered battering ram Jay Scott in particular.

“That was our focus tonight, stopping the run,” Wootten said. “(Jay Scott) is a great back. Last year when we played them he got over a 100 yards and really just ran all over us. We knew he would be tough to go against.”

Not only did the Vikings limit the Silver Wolves on the ground, they nearly bottled up the host’s passing attack, save for a few big completions by Stratford to Peterson, Chaedon Dayton and Trevor Hahn.

“I give credit to the defense for this win,” Christiansen said. “They only gave up 14 points and one of (the touchdowns) was on a long play. You have to give credit to the defense. I give them the win. They were awesome.”

Pleasant Grove led by as many as 31 points in the second half, thanks to two additional Christiansen scores and quarterback Jake Jensen, as he has been wont to do this season, had a great outing, completing 18 of 27 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m happy for the kids,” a hoarse and broken up Wootten said. “This is what football is all about.”