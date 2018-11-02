LEHI — To quote the character Ron Burgundy after the battle of TV News Teams in the film 'Anchorman', "Boy, that escalated quickly. I mean, that really got out of hand fast."

Burgundy's words describe well what happened during Skyridge's 58-34 romp over Jordan during Friday's 5A state quarterfinal matchup. Down 21-0 early, the Falcons outscored the Beetdiggers 58-13 over the span of just under three quarters to win convincingly while punching their ticket to Rice-Eccles Stadium which hosts the semifinal round.

"It takes a little leap and trust in one another," said John Lehman regarding his team's turnaround from being down three touchdowns. "You just got to go out there and keep executing. We just had to flip the momentum a little bit."

The first bolt of momentum was provided by Skyridge quarterback Jayden Clemons hitting receiver Nathan Upham with a 29-yard scoring strike to cut the lead to 21-7 with 8:56 left in the second quarter. The second bolt came with Skyridge lineman Stone Mulitalo scooping up a fumble and rumbling 38 yards to pay dirt about a minute and a half later.

For Skyridge running back Ma'a Notoa, Mulitalo's score marked the game's highlight for him.

"My favorite play was when my cousin (Mulitalo) picked up that fumble and he made that touchdown," Notoa said. "That changed the whole outcome of the game, to be honest. That brought the energy. Everything about that play brought our team together."

Notoa also did much of the highlighted work for his team, scoring four touchdowns on the night with runs of three, four and 25 yards while catching another pass for a score from 34 yards out. He also contributed a key interception from his safety position early in the second that led to a touchdown.

"He's not only a talented player, but a confident player and he adds a spark to our team," Lehman said of his star running back. "He always believes and he never gets down on himself or anybody else. He's the best running back in the state. Hands down."

Notoa's first touchdown helped the Falcons to cut Jordan's lead to just 27-23 at the half, before contributing heavily to the 35 straight second-half points that helped underscore one of the more dominating second half performances you'll see at this juncture of the season.

"(Jordan) is a great opponent, and it's really hard to execute against a really good team, and so it took everything in us," Lehman said when asked if the second half was the best football his team has played this season.

Also playing big after incurring a shaky start was Clemons, who threw two pick-sixes in the first half to help Jordan get in front. But instead of panic or get down, the senior quarterback bounced back big, and ended up throwing two touchdown passes and running for two more.

"Whatever happens in the past is just that — it's in the past. That's how you look at it and that's how we all looked at it," Clemons said of his slow start. "I wasn't playing like I know I can, but I know my guys have my back. The defense set us up in good spots and our offensive line was just amazing, like they have been all season."

With the win Skyridge returns to end the season playing at Rice-Eccles Stadium after ending last year with a disappointing loss to Lehi in the championship game. The aim is to turn things around this time and to go out on top.

"We feel we've learned from the past and made the right moves to get past where we ended things last year," Clemons said. "I couldn't be more excited to keep this thing going and take it as far as we can."

First up for Skyridge will be a matchup versus Roy, which defeated Timpview 20-14 in its quarterfinal matchup. The winner will move on to play the winner of No. 1-ranked Corner Canyon versus Olympus.