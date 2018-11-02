NORTH OGDEN — American Fork was in an uncharacteristic position trailing at the half in the 6A quarterfinals on Friday.

The highest-scoring team in 6A is almost always leading, but thanks to a variety of miscues in the first half at Region 1 champion Weber it found itself down a touchdown.

There was no panic at the half though, as coach Aaron Behm reminded his team that winning on the road in the playoffs was always going to be difficult.

“We have said from the get-go we’re going to do hard things. We’re going to go on the road, we’ve got to overcome turnovers, have to overcome a hostile crowd, playing a really good team, and now we’re down seven. And they responded,” said Behm.

American Fork flipped the script in the second half with better offensive execution and suffocating defense to score 28 straight points before a late Weber touchdown as it pulled away for a 45-31 victory.

With the win, American Fork advances to the 6A semifinals next Thursday at Rice-Eccles Stadium and will face fellow Region 4 co-champion Bingham at 11 a.m.

“We feel like we’re as good as anybody and we belong with these last four teams and we feel like we can go in and win,” said Behm.

The Cavemen scored on four of five possessions in the second half, which included a pair of touchdown passes from Boone Abbott to Devin Downing. The first was a 33-yard strike early in the third quarter tying the game at 24-24. The second hook-up effectively put the game out of reach as Downing’s 14-yard TD stretched the lead to 38-24 midway through the fourth quarter.

Abbott finished the game completing 26 of 49 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns, with Downing finishing with 10 catches for 161 yards.

American Fork’s typical passing game efficiency wasn’t there in the first half. Numerous passes were batted down at the line of scrimmage by Weber’s defensive line, and several others were dropped. Behm said it was probably the most dropped passes all season.

Abbott only completed 12 of 30 passes in the first half for 139 yards but connected on 14 of 19 in the second half for 206 yards.

Those first-half struggles, combined with a pair of impressive scoring drives from Weber, had the host Warriors in front 24-17 at the half.

“We came out flat, we weren’t ready to play. We got in the locker room and a couple of the leaders we all got together, we gave the team a pep talk and we got everyone excited and ready to play,” said Abbott.

American Fork actually got off to a great start in the first quarter as Abbott scored on a 5-yard scramble six plays after a Weber fumble to push the lead to 10-0.

Weber responded with a quick drive that Alec Miller punctuated with a 4-yard plunge, but American Fork answered right back as Chase Roberts hauled in a 13-yard TD reception for a 17-7 lead with 10:37 left in the second quarter.

Weber dominated the rest of the half. After a Pierce Callister booming 77-yard punt flipped the field, Weber’s defense forced a punt which Hudson Schenck returned 45 yards for a touchdown cutting the deficit to 17-14.

Weber tied the game 17-17 a few plays later after American Fork coughed up a fumble, and then took the lead 24-17 with four seconds left in the half as Schenck hauled in a 2-yard pass from Kohl Hogan.

In the second half, Weber’s offense had only two first downs during a stretch in which American Fork scored on four of its five possessions.