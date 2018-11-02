HIGHLAND — It was not enough for Lone Peak to get off to a good start in its quarterfinal game against Davis.

“You want to take away any hope early,” said Lone Peak head coach Bart Brockbank after the Knights did just that with a dominating 34-6 win to advance to next week’s 6A semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. “That’s what we preached all week. Take away hope early, and that’s really any game, in general, but especially as you get late in the playoffs and you’re playing a lower seeded team.”

The Knights began to dash the Dart’s hopes of an upset from the opening play when Nate Ritchie returned the kickoff 99 yards and then kicked the extra point, to give Lone Peak a 7-0 with just seconds off the clock.

The Knights used the running back duo of Masen Wake and Kobe Freeman to score the next two touchdowns, while Ritchie ended the quarter by hitting a 21-yard field goal with seconds left in the first quarter, giving the Knights a commanding 24-0 lead.

An 8-yard passing touchdown to Freeman from quarterback Braden Siri gave the Knights a 31-0 lead heading into halftime.

It wasn’t just that Lone Peak’s offense was dominating, especially the ground game, the Knight had some big special teams plays including two blocked punts (one by Brock McChesney), and a 60-yard punt return (by Ritchie).

“We spend a lot of time on special teams,” Brockbank said. “Coach (Ryan) Denney does a lot of things. We just emphasize that it’s just as important as offense or defense, and so it shows in games. When you’ve got someone like Nate Ritchie, that helps too.”

At the same time, the team’s defensive line and linebackers were stellar in stifling the Davis' ground game.

The Darts' defense also had an interception returned 60 yards by Chase Potter and a fumble recovery by Chase Tucker.

“I can honestly say that we have the best defensive line in the state,” Freeman said. “Our defense all around is amazing. It’s not just our defensive line. I think our backers allow them to open it up. …They played extremely well today, and I’m super proud of them.”

Davis played much better defensively in the second half and the Darts had some nice plays but scored only once – on a touchdown by Garrett Larson who found Jack Rigby on a 5-yard pass play in the third quarter. The PAT was blocked by Brock McChesney.

There were a few issues for the Knights, including a handful of penalties, including calls for a face mask and pass interference, that could have impacted the game if the score was closer.

“I’m a little disappointed with how we finished,” Brockbank said. “I’m happy with our start. …The penalties bother me, especially the dumb ones. I mean, you’re going to have some just in the course of the game. But the dumb ones are frustrating.”

Still, Brockbank had high praise for his team’s focus that allowed them to earn a spot in the semifinals next week.

“This is my favorite time of year,” Brockbank said smiling. “What can I say? It’s been awesome, great weather. Football is so fun.”

Freeman will be making his third trip to Rice-Eccles with his teammates, but he said the excitement doesn’t fade.

“It’s the same feeling as the first time,” he said. “I couldn’t be more excited.” He doesn’t feel added pressure to carry more of the offensive weight.

“I think that the weight is (shared) between many guys,” he said. “It’s not just one person this year. I think that we have different weapons throughout the offense and the defense.”