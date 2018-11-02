BRIGHAM CITY — A former Salt Lake County sheriff's sergeant has begun serving a six-month jail sentence after he admitted to sexual conduct with a teen girl.

Jamie Widdison, 45, pleaded guilty in 1st District Court in September to unlawful sex with a 16- or 17-year-old, a class A misdemeanor. He was originally charged with one count of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony, and entered the plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors, court records show.

Judge Brandon Maynard sentenced him Oct. 25 to six months in jail and three years of probation, ordering him to undergo an evaluation and complete any recommended sex-offender treatment. Maynard also ordered Widdison to pay about $13,400 in restitution over time.

Widdison was charged last year with forcing a female older than 14 to perform a sex act sometime between 2009 and 2013 in Box Elder County.

He was a sergeant working in the Salt Lake County Jail when police began investigating. He was placed on paid administrative leave and resigned three days after charges were filed, a jail spokeswoman said last year.

The judge ordered Widdison's sentence to begin immediately.