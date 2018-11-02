WEST JORDAN — The fire department will conduct a two-day Community Emergency Response Team course on Friday, Nov. 2, and Saturday, Nov. 3.

During the course, participants will learn about disaster preparedness, fire suppression, and search and rescue.

In order to take the course, participants must complete self-study class online, which usually takes about six hours. Firefighters and other local professionals will then complete the training during a four-hour class on Friday, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and an eight-hour class on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.

The training is open to all West Jordan residents age 18 and over, and anyone who works within West Jordan City limits. The cost is $35. Both portions must be completed to receive certification.

For more information, or to register, log on to westjordan.utah.gov/cert.