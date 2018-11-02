SALT LAKE CITY — Since Utahns first began signing Proposition 2 more than a year ago, leading law enforcement figures have joined the diverse cross-section of groups in the state who have weighed in on the ballot measure.

Police agencies themselves have been silent on the issue, but a pair of industry groups — one made up of police chiefs and the other comprised of sheriffs — have spoken critically of Proposition 2.

Yet the top prosecutor in Utah's largest county is an outspoken supporter of the medical marijuana legalization measure.

Among these key players in public safety, disagreement on Proposition 2 centers largely on the questions of whether the measure would increase recreational usage, whether too many medical conditions qualify, and whether it would impact teen access to marijuana.

Enforcement

In a position statement issued in October, the Utah Chiefs of Police Association said "the stripping of authority and limitations placed on state and local government" could "impede our ability to carry out our duties and ensure public safety."

The association specifically takes issue with legal protections available to qualifying medical cannabis patients as outlined under Proposition 2. The organization claims under Proposition 2, "users have less deterrence for violating the cannabis act than they do for speeding."

"After many discussions about the numerous situations that are likely to occur, we have concluded that Proposition 2, whether intended or not, will likely bring recreational use of marijuana into the state of Utah," the association says.

Despite these heavy criticisms, the association has not formally said it would prefer Proposition 2 to fail.

Bountiful Police Chief Tom Ross, speaking as president of the board of directors for the Utah Chiefs of Police Association, told lawmakers in an August he had concerns over how feasible it would be for officers to promptly discern whether a person carrying marijuana with them is doing so legally or illegally.

"We recognize that for a law enforcement officer on the street, it could be difficult for them to distinguish between legal cannabis possession, purchase and cultivation, versus illegal," Ross said. "We're not sure how the officer on the street is going to be able to easily make a determination."

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill disagrees that recreational use would be enabled by the passage of Proposition 2, but says it instead presents a regulated opportunity for patients and their families "for whom the medical options have been depleted and they have no other avenue to turn to."

Those people should not "find themselves in the crosshairs of criminal prosecution," he said.

"I understand the public safety concerns of my law enforcement partners. But justice is about proportionality, justice is about recognizing the true risk, really … not being alarmist about it. This is not about recreational marijuana, it is about medical cannabis, full stop," Gill said.

He also said use of recreational marijuana is already a crime in Utah, and adding a medical program would not open up opportunities for illicit use that do not already exist.

"Is marijuana in the state of Utah? Yes it is," he said. "It's not like we have this force field in the borders of Utah, that when you walk in, your pot automatically falls out of your pocket into the Colorado side."

Qualifying patients

The Utah Chiefs of Police Association takes issue with the legal defense Proposition 2 gives Utahns who do not hold a medical cannabis card, but who can demonstrate they would be eligible for one based on their diagnosed condition.

This specific legal defense would be eligible for noncardholders before July 1, 2020, but would not guarantee that a person would not face criminal marijuana possession charges. Under Proposition 2, the state is not required to begin issuing actual medical cannabis cards to qualifying applicants until March 1, 2020.

Should Proposition 2 pass, for "almost two years," the Utah Chiefs of Police Association position says, "an individual who asserts the diagnosis of a qualifying illness is essentially exempt from the current laws."

An officer working in the field would be left "with no way to verify the individual's medical diagnoses," the group contends, and "it would be impractical for the officer to charge this person with possession marijuana under the current law."

Aaron Kennard, former Salt Lake County sheriff and the executive director of the Utah Sheriffs Association, said in August that the state's sheriffs "do not object to marijuana derivatives being used in medical form." However, he said, Proposition 2 "does not strike the appropriate balance in ensuring safe and reasonable access for patients" while also neutralizing "the other societal harms that this provides."

The Utah Sheriffs Association declined an interview this week to elaborate on its Proposition 2 positions.

Gill said while there may be a need to refine some of the mechanics of marijuana statute enforcement under Proposition 2, that isn't reason enough to ask Utah voters to walk away from the "hour-by-hour and minute-by-minute suffering" of those who could legitimately find relief from medical marijuana and should be able to legally get it as soon as realistically possible.

"It is about not criminalizing parents and families for whom this is the only viable medical option. … The last thing any officer … should want to do is insert ourselves between a physician and a patient," Gill said.

Teenager access

The Utah Chiefs of Police Association says Proposition 2 stipulates that police do "not have probable cause to question a subject regardless of age, based solely on his/her possession of marijuana," which the association argues is an over-zealous and over-broad patient protection that gives officers "less latitude in protecting our youth from illegal marijuana use, than we do illegal tobacco and alcohol use."

Likewise, Kennard said in August that Proposition 2 does not do a good job of "protecting … our youth in our society."

Gill says that "nobody is suggesting that pot should be given to children," but rather marijuana for medical use could be made available to a minor if "it is the last thing that (their) family needs, in a very controlled setting."

"I don't think the ballot initiative … (is saying) that it's ever OK for teenagers to smoke marijuana," he said.

Under Proposition 2, a minor can use medical marijuana if their doctor issues their parent or guardian a medical cannabis card. For all patients, it prohibits the smoking of marijuana, but permits vaping under certain regulations.

Access to marijuana is already problematically easy for teenagers, and a "constant challenge for us," Gill said, adding that making certain qualifying youth eligible for a medical cannabis card will not make the problem of recreational marijuana's pervasive availability to teenagers any more challenging than is already is.

Effect of compromise

It remains possible a compromise bill, which major players on opposing sides of the ballot initiative have agreed to support and that the Utah Legislature is expected to vote on shortly after Election Day, could render moot some of the disagreements in the public safety community.

For example, the compromise bill would keep the "affirmative defense" provision for people with a qualifying diagnosis who do not possess a medical cannabis card, but narrows it so that the marijuana they have with them must be in "medicinal dosage form," and specifies they must have a "pre-existing relationship with a qualified medical provider" who has indicated they could benefit from marijuana use.

The definitions of some of the medical conditions — such as chronic pain — that qualify a patient for usage are also to be modified in a compromise bill.

The Utah Legislature's leadership has vowed to do everything it can to get the compromise bill passed regardless of whether voters approve Proposition 2.

Despite that, both sides want the leverage that voters can give them on Election Day.

Gill said he supports passing Proposition 2, regardless of a compromise bill, because "there is absolutely zero guarantee" lawmakers will pass it given their "poor" track record.

Val Shupe, executive director of the Utah Chiefs of Police Association, didn't provide any observations as to whether or not the group prefers the compromise bill over the ballot initiative. But he said there is "no question" the group would be amenable to outlining their observations about the compromise bill itself to legislators when the time comes.

"The focus is on looking ahead to having input up at the Legislature about the effects of certain policies," Shupe said. "We want to be part of those discussions."

Looking ahead

This year, a highway safety official with Washington state who visited Utah warned that there is no marijuana equivalent of a blood-alcohol test in terms of forensic reliability to determine whether a person has been driving impaired.

Still, authorities here have found that some behavioral tests for stopped drivers, such as requiring a straight walk or standing on one leg, "do pretty good at detecting that kind of impairment," says Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street.

Testing the person's ability to go cross-eyed, or lack thereof, has also been shown to be effective in detecting marijuana-caused impairment, Street said.

He said in his time spent patrolling Utah's highways from 2011 to 2014, marijuana impairment cases were more common to encounter than forms of DUI during the daytime shift; people compromised by that drug "were by far the ones I mainly arrested" during those hours, he said.

By contrast, during night shifts, he said, he has dealt with a greater proportion of alcohol cases, but overall, highway troopers are generally seeing marijuana-induced impairment "just as prevalent as we're seeing (with) alcohol."

He said if Utah marijuana law changes, the Utah Department of Public Safety will be keeping a close eye on whether an officer would need to handle a traffic stop differently when they detect the odor of marijuana.

"We'd have to get direction from the executive branch," Street said. "As it stands right now, the odor of marijuana does give officers reasonable suspicion and probable cause to take certain enforcement action. That would definitely change if it's allowed to be used in raw form medicinally."

Proposition 2 allows the possession and use of whole flower marijuana; the compromise does as well, but only when the flower, as purchased, is broken into small segments in a blister pack.

Street said medical marijuana legalization would prompt department efforts to get officers up to speed on new protocols surrounding marijuana, but it is possible "the training would be as simple as a bulletin" which briefly outlines for them what has changed.

The Department of Public Safety is doing it best to anticipate a possible heightened "public safety issue with impairment," he said, but "we'll adapt and overcome if democracy shows people want (legalization)" and "we'll adapt to where we need to go in the interest of public safety."

In the event the state's laws on medical cannabis change, increasing public awareness about the realities of driving impaired on marijuana would be a big priority for the department as well, Street said.

The Department of Public Safety has refrained from putting its thumb on the scale regarding Proposition 2 itself, but does say in a statement on its website that while it "acknowledges that there is information supporting the clinical use of marijuana, DPS has some preliminary concerns regarding a more broadly defined medical use of marijuana in our state and the negative impact it could have on public safety."