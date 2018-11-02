TEMPE, Ariz. — As 15th-ranked Utah embarks on its final three Pac-12 games of the season, the Utes are closing in on what has been an elusive reward — a South Division title and a trip to the conference championship game.

Saturday’s clash at Arizona State (2 p.m., P12N) can put them a step closer. The Utes (6-2, 4-2) are seeking their fifth straight win. They’re also looking to add the Sun Devils to a list of victories over division foes that includes Arizona, UCLA and USC — giving them what could be pivotal head-to-head tiebreakers should they come into play.

Utah is riding high with four straight games with 40 or more points. The streak has helped the Utes sit all alone on top of the Pac-12 South. They’re so close — only games against ASU, Oregon and Colorado remain in their bid to finish first — that the scent of roses may be in the air.

" It’s definitely going a game at a time and it’s just a quiet confidence. " Utah wide receiver Britain Covey

However, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham isn’t buying, selling, renting or leasing such thoughts.

Not even a smidgen.

"We are just blocking out that noise and getting ready for Arizona State,” Whittingham said. “We don't really look at where we are, who has what losses, we can't worry about that. We just want to be completely focused on who we have next and not worry about the peripheral stuff.”

And why?

“If you play well, good things will happen and that is our attitude right now," he added.

Even so, it may be easier said than done. The Utes are well aware of what’s on the line.

“Trying not to think about it. That’s the best way to put it — just focus on this one (game),” said linebacker Chase Hansen. “But the momentum is definitely something we want to use to keep going.”

Wide receiver Britain Covey noted that Utah’s winning ways involve a couple of factors.

“It’s definitely going a game at a time and it’s just a quiet confidence,” he said. “It’s not a cockiness, but at the same time, it is definitely not an undermining of yourself or an underestimation of yourself. You know what you’re capable of.”

Covey added that it’s a confident approach the Utes take into games.

“It’s easier to get to the top than it is to stay on top because you get everyone’s best,” he continued. “That’s when you see who the real winners are, the people who can stay at the top because they know how to conduct themselves, they know how to go into every game, and they know that people will be gunning for them.”

Keeping what Covey said is “almost an underdog mentality” is also part of the equation.

Despite it all, he admits the Utes can see the rewards at the end of the line.

“Totally. You have to. You begin with the end in mind, right? You’ve got to have that,” Covey said. “I think that’s always in the back of your mind and you don’t look at the season as a whole. You take it game-by-game with that prize in mind.”

*****

No. 15 Utah (6-2, 4-2) at Arizona State (4-4, 2-3)