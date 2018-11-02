SALT LAKE CITY — Utah on Friday lost a political icon in Dan Jones, a prominent pollster and political consultant. He was 84.

"Dan was a remarkable man who had a profound impact on Utah's political landscape. But most importantly, he was a great friend. Elaine and I will miss him dearly. My prayers are with Pat and the Jones family at this difficult time," Sen. Orrin Hatch said in a statement.

After Jones conducted his first survey in 1959 and co-founded Dan Jones and Associates in 1980, it quickly became the premier market research and public opinion company in Utah.

Over the years, his polling firm became one of the most popular in the country.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Dan Jones. Dan's legacy will long be felt in Utah politics. During his long career, he earned a well-deserved reputation as a trusted pollster and effective educator. We extend our sincerest condolences to Pat Jones and their family," the Utah Senate tweeted.

Longtime KSL Newsradio host Doug Wright told the Deseret News, "Dan Jones was just part of the fabric of our state, and so many people had him as a professor at Utah State, University of Utah, so many of us knew him in the political environment.

"He was just that person you could always call, and he would know what the deal was. And he had probably polled it for you."

Jones received his Ph.D. from the University of Utah and taught at the university for more than 50 years.

He was a fixture on many Utah news channels and publications.

Wright said Jones was "just a remarkable man, a remarkable pollster. He truly was respected, not just here in the state of Utah, but around the country. And if you said 'these statistics come from a Dan Jones poll,' it mattered and people listened."

Former Deseret News managing editor Rick Hall said he knew Jones for nearly 41 years at the newspaper and worked closely with him for about 20 years.

"He just was a decent, good human being," Hall said.

Jones also "lived for accuracy. Dan just staked his whole reputation on his accuracy. He wasn't going to fudge the numbers, he wasn't going to be bought off," Hall said.

"Dan could be trusted as a friend and he could be trusted as a political scientist," Hall said.

The former editor said he was saddened to hear of Jones's passing, but also was "just grateful to have known him for as long as I did."

Other Utah politicians and leaders on Friday took to social media to mourn his passing.

"My friend Dan Jones was an icon in Utah politics and he will be missed. My sincere condolences to his wonderful family and friends," Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, tweeted.

U. President Ruth Watkins offered condolences to the Jones family on behalf of the school and said he was "a gifted teacher who influenced countless students."

"Dan Jones lived a life of public service. He helped politicians & the public understand the nuances of our most pressing issues," Watkins said in a statement.

"We're sorry to hear of the passing of Dan Jones. We, too, offer our sincere condolences to his wife, Pat, and their family at this difficult time," the Utah Republican Party tweeted.

Through the years on Election Day, Dan Jones and his staff would interview voters at polling locations. Jones used data he gathered there to make election predictions on KSL TV for 30 years.

"Today we mourn the passing of the most trusted man in Utah politics and our state's pre-eminent pollster, Dr. Dan Jones. Dan inspired generations of students to care about politics and get excited about voting and civic engagement. He will be deeply missed," the Hinckley Institute tweeted.

Former student Marcus Nord told the Deseret News, "You enter his class. You're expecting just, you know, the normal political science class, and you come out loving politics, loving the system and wanting to get involved."

Jones was passionate about the importance of being politically involved and impacted thousands of students who learned the art of political science from his lectures.

"Democracy is not meant for the naive or apathetic, and that doesn't give you a right to say, 'I don't know, I don't care or give a darn.' You see, democracy survives on participation," Jones once said.

Former students of Jones also took to Twitter on Friday to share their thoughts at his passing.

"I loved attending his classes at the University of Utah where he brought local and national history to life," Paul Jones Dayton wrote.

"I had the honor of taking a class taught by Dan Jones. It was one of the most impactful of my life. This is a sad day for Utah politics," Brian Scott Allen tweeted.

Jones is survived by his wife Pat Jones, a businesswoman and former legislator. Together, they have 7 children and 16 grandchildren.