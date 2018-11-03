Dixie State’s bid for a 2018 RMAC women’s soccer tournament title came to an end as the Trailblazers were defeated by No. 5 Colorado School of Mines, 1-0, in the first semifinal game played on Friday at Stermole Stadium. Top-seed CSM will now move on to play the winner of the second semifinal match between Colorado-Colorado Springs/Westminster College on Sunday for the RMAC championship.

After being held to only two shot attempts in a scoreless first half, the Trailblazers came close to drawing first blood one minute into the second frame when freshman Whitley Johns rocketed a shot that caromed off the post. DSU had another solid chance 50 seconds later when sophomore Jill Bennett high-pointed a header that CSM keeper Shannon Mooney stopped to keep DSU off the board.

The Orediggers (18-1-1) quickly flipped field position and pushed the ball into DSU’s defensive third, but a crucial defensive miscue proved to be costly as Mines forward Jennifer Kendall intercepted a DSU clearance on the left wing and squared up a passing shot that snuck just inside the right post to put her side up 1-0 with 42-plus minutes to play.

Dixie State, which rattled off 10 second-half shots, had a chance tie the match three minutes later when senior Nichole Mertz sent a somersault throw-in deep into the Mines 6-yard box, but Bennett’s re-direct attempt sailed just wide. Johns then had another look with 15:10 to play in regulation when she managed to escape a Mines defender for a 1-v-1 shot against a drawn-out Mooney, but the Mines keeper deflected the ball away at the last moment to deny the chance.

The Trailblazers (13-6-0) put together one more push with just more than 10 minutes to play, but DSU could not find the back of the net as three shots were blocked away by the Mines defense and an Alexa Ashton header inside the CSM box with 8:29 to go was stopped by Mooney. Mines then managed to hold DSU without a shot the rest of the way to secure the win.

"I am extremely proud of the team today and how we played against a quality Mines program,” said DSU head coach Gerry Lucey. “We stuck resolutely to our game plan and created enough opportunities to win the game. Defensively once again we were very good and limited Mines to shots from distance. Our defense has been a rock all season, and I couldn't be happier with them.

“In attack, we found it difficult as expected against a Mines team loaded full of seniors. However, we had a couple of glorious chances and with better composure could've stolen the win. Our program is headed in the right direction, and we still hope that we get a bid on Monday to the NCAA tournament."

Dixie State was outshot in the match by a 16-12 count, though the Trailblazers held a 10-5 edge in shots in the second half. Junior goalkeeper Nicole Rahman collected a career-high seven saves in a losing effort.

Dixie State, which is currently ranked sixth in the latest NCAA Division II South Central regional rankings, will find out this Monday, Nov. 5, if it will make its second-ever NCAA tournament appearance. The 2018 NCAA South Central Regionals will begin next weekend at a site that has yet to be determined.