SALT LAKE CITY — A Carnival cruise ship terrified passengers last Sunday night after tilting to one side, CBS News reports.

What happened: A Carnival cruise ship tilted to one side, sending passengers’ belongings sliding throughout the cabin. Panic ignited among passengers, too, CBS New York reports.

The ship leaned just hours after it left Port Canaveral, Florida, for the Caribbean.

The cruise line said a “technical issue” caused the rocky start to the voyage.

“On Sunday evening, Carnival Sunshine experienced a technical issue which caused the ship to list for approximately one minute,” Carnival said in a statement to Yahoo Lifestyle.

The ship reportedly started tipping around 8:15 to 8:45 p.m., passengers said.

Passengers' take: For those traveling on the ship, the journey was anything but calm.

"I was shifting, falling out of my seat," said passenger Kyla Williams. "This was very much the ship rolling to one side and everything falling down from that, and it was something you'll never forget."

"I didn't think anything of it, since it's not uncommon for ships to rock back and forth. But it didn't rock back. It kept leaning,” said passenger David Crews, according to CBS Orlando. "Plates and silverware started sliding off the tables. Then the tables themselves started to slide. Glasses and plates started to fall and shatter. At this point, it was pure chaos. Screams. Cries. Panic."

“We were actually at the table where the window broke and the water came in,” a passenger told WFTV. She added, “next thing we know, the whole boat tilted … we were literally hanging on for our lives, dangling … it was really like a scene from the Titanic.”

My sister and brother in law are on the ship. She cut her foot on the broken glass and had to get stitches. My mom is a mess and so worried about her!

Aftermath: Here are photos of the aftermath from when the ship leaned.

This is the inside of the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship on Sunday evening. @CarnivalCruise says the ship listed (tilted or leaned) because of a technical issue just hours after leaving @PortCanaveral.



(H/t to David Crews for the pictures)