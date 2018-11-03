SALT LAKE CITY — A commercial fisherman who was sailing off the coast of California is getting some attention after a video of him jumping into the ocean to save a whale has gone viral.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Sam Synstelien and his colleague Nicholas Taron were coming in from a day’s work of catching eels when they noticed a humpback whale entangled in a rope that was attached to a buoy.

"(The whale) was just swimming in counterclockwise circles," Taron told KNTV. "You could tell he was stressed and being held to the bottom."

Newsweek reported that the two men initially tried to call the Coast Guard. When they were told not much could be done, Synstelien decided to take matters into his own hands.

Watch the video below.

In the video, Synstelien jumps into the water and climbs onto the mammal’s back, trying to cut the rope and set it free. After a few attempts, he is successful.

NBC Bay Area reported that while some have declared his actions heroic, others have criticized Synstelien for his risky behavior.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Pacific Fisheries explained its concerns about the fisherman’s actions in a statement made to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"While we are relieved the fishermen were not harmed and the whale may have been freed, we fear this video is a very dangerous example and may encourage others to attempt such a response in the future," the statement said.