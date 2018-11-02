SALT LAKE CITY — “Gladiator 2” is apparently in the works, and it’s sure to entertain.

What’s going on: Deadline reported Thursday that director Ridley Scott is looking to bring a “Gladiator” sequel to fruition in the near future.

“Gladiator 2” would follow the story of Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), “the weaselly son of Roman leader Marcus Aurelius who murdered his father, seized the throne and wound up in the gladiator ring with Maximus, who though mortally wounded, skewered the emperor before fading into the great beyond to reunite with his slain wife and son,” Deadline reports.

Russell Crowe, who was in the original as Maximus, won’t be in the sequel since his character died in the first film.

Phoenix's character similarly died in the first film, so it’s unlikely he would return, too.

“Gladiator” received 11 Oscar nominations and five victories, including best picture and best actor for Crowe’s performance.

Success: The 2000 film earned $460 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Eyes open: There’s no clue when the film will begin production or when it will be released, USA Today reports. Scott already has a number of projects underway.

Why it matters: “Gladiator 2” isn’t the only big sequel in the works. We learned this week that there’s a “Bad Boys 3” on the way, as well as a potential “Austin Powers” fourth film.