BOISE, Idaho — BYU coach Kalani Sitake has called true freshman quarterback Zach Wilson, who will be making his third career start Saturday night at Boise State, a “gunslinger.”

Quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Aaron Roderick said he doesn’t use the term “gunslinger,” but he does want to give the athletic Wilson the best opportunity to succeed.

In last week’s 7-6 setback to Northern Illinois, Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 208 yards and threw one interception. He rushed 11 times for seven yards and was sacked five times.

“When Zach’s at his best, he has playmaking ability where he can throw the ball downfield and he can make things happen with his legs,” Roderick explained. “We’re trying to put him in positions to do that. It’s not like we didn’t try to do that last Saturday. (Northern Illinois) did a good job on defense and took away some things we tried to do.”

In the second half, Wilson hurdled an NIU defender to pick up a first down. What did Roderick think of that?

“It was a play that we didn’t have anyone open so he scrambled to make something happen. He got us a first down,” he said. “I don’t want him to get into the habit of hurdling. I coached (quarterback) Travis Wilson (at Utah) and he used to hurdle and got hurt doing it. I want Zach to be aggressive and make plays but I also want him to avoid dangerous situations that are unnecessary. That one was OK because he got us a first down.”

Wilson is eager to show an improved offense Saturday.

“I think we’re going to play more to our strengths. We’re hungry to play well,” he said. “A lot of us are sick of being slow on offense and not getting things done. It’s a combination of everything for this week.”

APOLOGY: Tuesday night, BYU senior cornerback Michael Shelton made some controversial comments about Cougar fans and the role they play in BYU’s home performance.

Thursday night, Shelton apologized via his Twitter account:

“I just want all of Cougar Nation to know I am grateful for their love and support. I said some things earlier this week that were unfair to some of our fans. We have the best fans in the world and, as a team, we are looking forward to giving them a reason to cheer us on both on the road and at home! Tune in this Saturday! Go Cougs!”