SALT LAKE CITY — Two people have been charged in connection with the stabbing of a teenage boy at a Salt Lake City park.

Quincey Jeyquaya Yellow, 23, and Tarintino Jacoby Yellow, 20, both of Salt Lake City, were each charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

On Oct. 23, a 17-year-old boy was skating at Jordan Park, 900 W. Dalton Ave., when both Yellows "began swinging" knives at him, according to charging documents. The teen suffered several injuries, including a punctured lung, the charges state.

Warrants for $100,000 were issued for each defendant's arrest on Friday.

Quincey Yellow was also charged in May with possessing another person's credit cards and driver's license, according to charging documents. Those charges listed Yellow as both a documented gang member and homeless. He was also convicted of both burglary and attempted burglary in 2015 in separate cases.