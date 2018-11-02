SOUTH SALT LAKE — A 37-year-old man who attempted to burglarize an abandoned house by shooting off the lock was arrested Friday, according to police.

About 10:20 a.m., a resident called 911 after hearing multiple shots coming from the area of 200 W. Angelo Ave., said South Salt Lake police detective Gary Keller. Keller said a man was attempting to enter an abandoned house by shooting the lock off the door.

Officers quietly approached the man and surprised him, he said. The man surrendered without further incident.

Two other men, however, were spotted in the backyard, Keller said. They jumped over fences and ran when police approached. Officers from South Salt Lake, the Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Transit Authority police set up a large containment area but could not find the men. Keller said it was unknown Friday if the duo were also part of the attempted burglary.

The name of the man arrested was not immediately released pending his formal booking into the Salt Lake County Jail