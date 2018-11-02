SALT LAKE CITY — A cheap and fast meal, ramen noodles are a staple to college students and busy parents alike. But there’s a potential downside to the noodles and it’s not their lack of nutritional value.

According to CNN, a study recently presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference found that one-in-five childhood scald burns are caused by instant soups such as ramen.

"I think there's an assumption that these are safer than soups coming out of a stove," said Dr. Courtney Allen of Emory University said, according to CNN.

Allen led the research behind the ramen burn study, which reviewed more than 4,500 pediatric scald burns from 11 years of data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System.

Researchers found 972 injuries with microwaving products, CNN reported.

The researchers found that scald burns related to instant soups and noodles affect more than 9,500 children between ages 4 and 12 years annually, according to an Emory University press release. The most common age for a ramen burn was 7-years-old.

Other reports: Allen and her team aren’t the only ones to have cautioned against the risks of instant soup burns.

Jennifer Seigel, a pediatric nurse practitioner in Pediatric Acute Wound Services (PAWS) at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, stated that ramen burns can be more severe than other scald burns.

“The noodles stick to the child’s skin and cause an even deeper, more penetrating burn than the liquid,” she said in a statement on the hospital’s website.

CNN reported that some kids with ramen burns even require skin grafts.

Bottom line: So while the convenience of ramen is great, parents may want to make sure to keep an eye on their children in the kitchen and not cut corners when it comes to safety.

"If you're going to let your children independently cook, carry and consume these products, they do need adequate supervision,” said Allen.