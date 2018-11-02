SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will be without their most important offensive player tonight when they face the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena, as Donovan Mitchell will be out because of right hamstring soreness.

At shootaround Friday morning, head coach Quin Snyder and players gave the typical company line of needing other guys to step up but also acknowledged how important Mitchell is to the attack.

“Stating the obvious, Donovan’s a big part of what we do, particularly on the offensive end,” Snyder said. “He generates a lot of offense for us, whether it be his scoring or his ability to playmake. We have to have other guys be ready to go and do that collectively and certain guys more individually. Whatever’s needed.”

Joe Ingles noted that the team has been plagued by injuries throughout his time in Salt Lake City, so players know the importance of stepping up.

“Obviously we’ll play the same way,” Ingles said. “We’ve always done that. We have such a deep team that guys are able to step in and replace or fill in for other guys, and tonight will be no different than what we’ve done the last few years. Guys will step up. Everyone has to play a little bit better. Obviously he’s a big part of our team. We’ll miss him out there, but we’re confident in our other guys that’ll come in and play.”

With Alec Burks also out for the game because of a hand injury, the Jazz will call up two-way player Naz Mitrou-Long from the Salt Lake City Stars, and players such as Grayson Allen are expected to get more time on the floor.

“Hopefully I’ll step up and play a lot of minutes, take advantage of the opportunity that’s there,” Allen said. “Obviously hope Donovan will be back quickly, but while he’s not, just make the most of my opportunity.”