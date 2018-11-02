SALT LAKE CITY — Talk about moon boots.

What’s going on: Vans just released a new line of sneakers called “Space Voyager” that pay homage to NASA, Engadget reports.

"The collection includes two Old Skool models in white and orange, two SK8-Hi 46 models in white and black, as well as a jacket and a backpack," Coutie wrote. "The shoes have a large NASA print on the side, a detachable U.S. flag on the back and other small details such as 'Mission Shuttle' labeled tongue tabs."

NASA x Vans “Space Voyager” collection releasing on Nov. 2. 👨‍🚀🚀🛰



It’s more than just shoes, though, in the collection. There are sneakers, clothing and accessories.

There are hoodies, backpacks and jackets that contain the NASA logo.

The items include variations to the Vans Sk8-Hi shoes with velcro patches. The shoes have Voyager 1 and 2 and Apollo 11 logos on them.

You can choose between Old Skool and Slip-On shoes.

There’s also a kids variety available.

All items are available online and in select stories.

Prices range from $22 to $139.50.

Why it matters: Vans and NASA teamed up on these shoes to celebrate NASA’s 60th anniversary, Space.com reports.