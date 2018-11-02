SALT LAKE CITY — Talk about moon boots.
What’s going on: Vans just released a new line of sneakers called “Space Voyager” that pay homage to NASA, Engadget reports.
- "The collection includes two Old Skool models in white and orange, two SK8-Hi 46 models in white and black, as well as a jacket and a backpack," Coutie wrote. "The shoes have a large NASA print on the side, a detachable U.S. flag on the back and other small details such as 'Mission Shuttle' labeled tongue tabs."
- It’s more than just shoes, though, in the collection. There are sneakers, clothing and accessories.
- There are hoodies, backpacks and jackets that contain the NASA logo.
- The items include variations to the Vans Sk8-Hi shoes with velcro patches. The shoes have Voyager 1 and 2 and Apollo 11 logos on them.
- You can choose between Old Skool and Slip-On shoes.
- There’s also a kids variety available.
- All items are available online and in select stories.
- Prices range from $22 to $139.50.
Why it matters: Vans and NASA teamed up on these shoes to celebrate NASA’s 60th anniversary, Space.com reports.