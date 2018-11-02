SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Republican candidates have filed a lawsuit against Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen, a Democrat, over whether some ballots in the largely by-mail election were sent out in a timely manner.

The suit was filed Thursday by Swensen's Republican opponent in the clerk's race, Rozan Mitchell, and a state Senate candidate, Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton. Mitchell was Swensen's elections director until she took an unpaid leave of absence to run.

Third District Court Judge Robert Faust is scheduled to hear the case Monday. Mitchell and McCay are seeking a court order requiring Swensen to provide a list of voters whose ballots were not timely mailed.

"This is a clear case of voter disenfranchisement that is squarely at the feet of the clerk's office," McCay said in a statement Friday, citing reports from media and constituents suggesting "there could be thousands of voters who haven't received a ballot in the mail."

The lawsuit states that based on statements from the county election office to the media in early October, "between 14,000 to 32,000 ballots were not timely mailed," apparently when the first batch of ballots was sent out.

"We aren't even sure of the exact number, but we're thinking it's about 40,000 voters that should have gotten their ballot," Mitchell said. Asked where that number came from, she said, "let's just say there was a substantial amount."

Mitchell, a consultant on elections in Utah County, said she personally had heard from "at least a dozen" voters who had not received their ballot and said she feels Swensen "is trying to cover this up. She's not putting it all out there."

Swensen disputed the allegations and said they were politically motivated.

"I think it's pure politics at this point. That's unfortunate, but it's true," Swensen said. She said there was confusion among some candidates about media reports in early October that an additional 40,000-plus ballot envelopes had been ordered.

"They heard it wrong," Swensen said. She said 493,000 ballots were mailed out on Oct. 8, but a shortage of envelopes at the printing company that sends out ballots delayed mailing 5,542 that should have gone out the week of Oct. 15.

Those ballots, which went out the following week, were being mailed to newly registered voters as well as those who had changed their addresses or had called to say they had not received their ballots, Swensen said.

She said her office always has "a huge buffer" of envelopes but wasn't notified until Oct. 19 that the vendor had run out. This election, she said, 514,000 ballots and 560,000 envelopes were ordered.

Ballots "absolutely were" sent out in a timely manner, Swensen said. "I've done everything I can do to try to make sure everyone can vote. That's always been my goal."

Swensen said any voters who don't have a ballot yet can go to an early voting site or wait until Election Day and cast a ballot in person. Information on voting locations is available at got-vote.org for Salt Lake County or vote.utah.gov.