SALT LAKE CITY — At least 81,000 private Facebook messages shared between users have been compromised and made public online, BBC News reports.

What’s going on: Hackers told BBC News they have access to 120 million accounts, which they are attempting to sell to interested parties.

Facebook denied its security has been compromised. But Facebook said it has put multiple measures in place to make sure the hackers don’t hack more accounts.

The hackers said they obtained the information through a browser extension.

Where?: Most hacked accounts are based in Ukraine and Russia. However, there are some from the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil and elsewhere throughout the world.

Cost: The hackers are charging access to these accounts for 10 cents apiece. The advertisement to buy the accounts has been removed from the internet.

"We have contacted browser-makers to ensure that known malicious extensions are no longer available to download in their stores," said Facebook executive Guy Rosen.

"We have also contacted law enforcement and have worked with local authorities to remove the website that displayed information from Facebook accounts."

Bigger picture: Facebook is well aware of its security issues. Just weeks ago, hackers compromised tens of millions of accounts on the social network, USA Today reported.

According to The Information, Facebook is in talks to buy a major cybersecurity company to help protect users.

“By the sound of things, Facebook is hoping that talks progress quickly. Sources familiar with company plans say that Facebook wants to close the deal by the end of this year. That leaves just 70 days to get a deal finalized,” Forbes reported.