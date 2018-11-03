BYU (4-4) at Boise State (6-2)

Kickoff: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MDT

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MDT Venue : Albertsons Stadium (36,387)

: Albertsons Stadium (36,387) Surface : FieldTurf

: FieldTurf TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Livestream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Radio : KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM

: KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM Series : Boise State leads, 6-2.

: Boise State leads, 6-2. Weather: Overcast skies with temperatures in the 40s at kickoff.

THE STAKES

For Boise State … The Broncos are looking to extend their three-game winning streak and protect their 4-0 all-time record at home against BYU.

For BYU … The Cougars are trying to earn their first-ever win on the road over Boise State and take another step toward becoming bowl-eligible.

THE TRENDS

For Boise State … The Broncos have posted a 25-1 record in non-conference home games since the start of the 2006 season. The only loss during that time was a 42-23 loss to Virginia in 2017. BSU has a 110-8 record at home since 2000.

For BYU … The Cougars have never won a game at Albertsons Stadium. They’re 0-4 against Boise State in Boise. BYU is 2-1 in road games this season.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For Boise State… The Broncos have an explosive offense and will pose a strong test for BYU’s secondary. Boise State is a two-touchdown favorite and is expected to beat a Cougar team that is struggling offensively.

For BYU … The Cougars have earned some big road victories this season, winning at Arizona and Wisconsin. BYU will have to avoid turnovers and mistakes and score in the red zone in order to pull off some magic Saturday.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Brett Rypien, Boise State quarterback: The senior has completed 199 of 293 passes for 2,565 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. Rypien needs 250 yards to become the Mountain West Conference’s all-time leader in passing yards. He has 12,441 career yards.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU’s running backs vs. Boise State’s front seven: In wins this season, the Cougars have been able to run the ball. In losses, BYU has failed to run the ball effectively. The Broncos allow just 132 yards per game on the ground. Can the Cougar offensive line open up holes for Squally Canada, Lopini Katoa and Matt Hadley?

QUOTABLE

“It’s a big game. This is a game we enjoy. It’s a game our players enjoy. This is a game fans really enjoy. I expect it’s going to be packed. There are a lot of connections between the two teams, whether it’s fan-related or recruiting-based or proximity. It’s fun.”

— Boise State coach Bryan Harsin

“I’d like to see more points on the board and more disruption on defense.”

— BYU coach Kalani Sitake

NEXT UP

BYU visits UMass on Nov. 10, while Boise State hosts Fresno State on Nov. 9.

BYU SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 — BYU 28, Arizona 23

Sept. 8 — California 21, BYU 18

Sept. 15 — BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

Sept. 22 — BYU 30, McNeese State 3

Sept. 29 —Washington 35, BYU 7

Oct. 5 — Utah State 45, BYU 20

Oct. 13 — BYU 49, Hawaii 23

Oct. 27 — Northern Illinois 7, BYU 6

Nov. 3 — at Boise State (8:15 p.m., ESPN2)

Nov. 10 — at UMass (10 a.m./BYUtv)

Nov. 17 — New Mexico State (TBA)

Nov. 24 — at Utah (TBA)

All times MDT