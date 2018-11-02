On Thursday evening, Real took to the pitch in a hostile environment against the Los Angeles Football Club. In this back-and-forth match, Damir Kreilach scored first in the 21st minute off a wonderful ball from Brooks Lennon. LAFC answered in the 31st minute when Danilo Silva headed the ball past Nick Rimando. This is when things started to get ruckus. LAFC fans started to throw trash on the field where Rimando had just been scored on. A sizeable break proceeded as security tried to tame the crowd and workers cleaned the field. This was all in the first half.

In the second half, more goals ensued, but this time is was LAFC's turn to score first. Christian Ramirez scored in the 55th minute to give LAFC the lead, but in the 59th minute, Kreilach scored a phenomenal volley outside the box to level up the match. An own goal in the 69th minute, off a ball Jefferson Savarino struck, was the deciding goal to give Real the lead and the win against LAFC. Next up is Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

.@realsaltlake is moving on to the Western Conference semifinals in the #MLSCupPlayoffs thanks in part to a goal by Damir Kreilach that would make Mr. Miyagi proud. pic.twitter.com/5RGL3Gots0 — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) November 2, 2018

Nick Rimando (6.5) - Rimando had a busy evening. Not only did he have to deflect shots, but trash thrown his way as well. He had six saves to help Real to the next round.

Aaron Herrera (6) - Herrera's play got too physical in the 29th minute when he received the team's first yellow card. Unfortunately, LAFC scored off the free kick, giving them the equalizer at that point in the match.

Nedum Onuoha (6.5) - Starting Onuoha over Justen Glad may have been a surprise to some, but RSL coach Mike Petke has learned to trust the newly acquired veteran. Onuoha and Silva paired up well together, even though LAFC got 21 shots off.

Marcelo Silva (6.5) - With Silva healthy at this point in the season, the center back position has found stability. His skills will be necessary even more in the next round against Sporting Kansas City.

Brooks Lennon (7.5) - Lennon played supberbly on both sides of the pitch in this match. His 21st-minute assist to Kreilach could not have been more perfect. On the defensive end, he made great clearances and passes out of trouble.

Albert Rusnák (7) - Rusnák may have not been as invoked as Coach Petke would have wanted, but LAFC had to keep both eyes on him through the match. This allowed Kreilach and others to find success.

Luke Mulholland (7) - It's great to see Mulholland back on the pitch playing starter's minutes. Even though Real struggled to control ball possession, Mulholland was a key cog when Real methodically found the back of the net.

Kyle Beckerman (6) - With Mulholland next to him, Beckerman did not seem to play his best ball. Whether it was different pieces around him or just the LAFC team itself, Beckerman will need extra strength in the next round.

Damir Kreilach (8.5) - Kreilach's first goal was pretty, but his second one was unreal. The trend continues that when Kreilach scores, he scores a lot.

ASDKFJHAWOEFJKLDJS WHAT A HIT 😱😱pic.twitter.com/5OsQ8shdmN — COPA90 US (@COPA90US) November 2, 2018

Jefferson Savarino (7) - Even though Savarino was in the attacking third, the attack was mostly lackluster. However, his strike in the 69th minute, hit off a LAFC player, resulted in a goal.

Corey Baird (6) - Baird's playoff debut wasn't great, but he played with intensity until he was subbed out in the second half. It will be interesting to see if Coach Petke likes him better off the bench or not.

Substitutes

Joao Plata (6) - In the 59th minute, Plata replaced Baird in the attacking third. No shots attempts came from Plata, but the team only got off four shots the entire night.

Stephen Sunday (N/A) - Sunny subbed into the match for Jefferson Savarino in the 82nd minute.

Justen Glad (N/A) - In the 90th minute, Glad entered the match for Rusnák.