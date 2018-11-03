No. 16 Utah (6-2, 4-2) at Arizona State (4-4, 2-3)

Kickoff: Saturday, 2 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, 2 p.m. (MT) Sun Devil Stadium (56,232)

Natural grass

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Livestream : Watch Pac-12 Networks

: Watch Pac-12 Networks Radio: ESPN 700AM

ESPN 700AM Series: ASU leads 21-8

ASU leads 21-8 Weather: Partly cloudy, temperatures in the low 80s.

THE STAKES

For Utah ... The Utes are all alone atop the Pac-12 South standings and need a win to ensure continued sole occupancy.

For ASU … The Sun Devils can keep their division title hopes alive with a victory. They’re two wins away from bowl eligibility.

THE TRENDS

For Utah … The Utes have won four straight games, accompanied by four outings in which they've scored 40 or more points.

For ASU ... The Sun Devils are coming off a 38-35 win at USC. Their four losses have been by seven points apiece.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For Utah ... The 16th-ranked Utes keep on rolling with continued success on offense, defense and special teams.

For ASU … The Sun Devils prove to be a tough matchup for Utah. They beat the Utes 30-10 last year in SLC.

PLAYER TO WATCH

N'Keal Harry, ASU receiver/punt returner: The 6-foot-4 junior has NFL talent, with exceptional skills catching passes and returning punts.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah’s passing offense vs. ASU’s defense: The Sun Devils are 11th in the Pac-12 when it comes to pass efficiency defense. Can the Utes capitalize on it?

QUOTABLE

“We have a lot of challenges, particularly for our defense, coming up this week. It is just like every week, you have to be ready to go.”

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

"Our slogan is real simple: ‘Leave it on the grass.’ Just leave your effort on the grass.”

— ASU coach Herm Edwards

NEXT UP

Both teams return to action Saturday, Nov. 10. Utah hosts Oregon, while ASU is home against UCLA.

UTAH SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 — Weber State, Won 41-10

Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois, Won 17-6

Sept. 15 — Washington, Lost 21-7

Sept. 29 — at Washington State, Lost 28-24

Oct. 6 — at Stanford, Won 40-21

Oct. 12 — Arizona, Won 42-10

Oct. 20 — USC, Won 41-28

Oct. 26 — at UCLA, Won 41-10

Nov. 3 — at Arizona State, 2 p.m. (P12N)

Nov. 10 — Oregon (TBA)

Nov. 17 — at Colorado (TBA)

Nov. 24 — BYU (TBA)

All times Mountain