SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 2.

Nearly half of all teens do homework on a phone, according to a new survey. Here’s why that matters.

Can Jon Huntsman Jr. keep the art of diplomacy alive in the time of President Donald Trump? Read our takeaways from our lengthy profile.

Trump called the news media an “enemy of the people.” Here’s why Mitt Romney says such comments hurt democracy and freedom.

Real Salt Lake advanced in the playoffs with a stunning 3-2 win over Los Angeles FC on Thursday night. Read more.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Read more.

Here’s what’s happening for your weekend:

What’s popular on our website? Here’s a look.

What’s making national headlines?