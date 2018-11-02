SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 2.
Nearly half of all teens do homework on a phone, according to a new survey. Here’s why that matters.
Can Jon Huntsman Jr. keep the art of diplomacy alive in the time of President Donald Trump? Read our takeaways from our lengthy profile.
Trump called the news media an “enemy of the people.” Here’s why Mitt Romney says such comments hurt democracy and freedom.
Real Salt Lake advanced in the playoffs with a stunning 3-2 win over Los Angeles FC on Thursday night. Read more.
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Read more.
Here’s what’s happening for your weekend:
- Your Weekend: Wizard up, fanboys — Potter’s 'Wizarding World' is back in Utah
- Movie review: Creepy 'Nutcracker and the Four Realms' goes back to classic story's darker roots
- Want to be a Harlem Globetrotter? It takes more than trick dribbling and ball spinning
- Utah's Tanner Dance is going platinum: Visionary program celebrates 70 years
What's popular on our website? Here's a look.
- Taco Bell gave away free tacos. Here's what you need to know
- What Boise State media are saying about BYU
- BYU, Arkansas agree to 2-game home-and-home football series beginning in 2022
- Jon Huntsman Jr. has cancer and 6 other things we learned in our exclusive profile
- 18 things you might not know about Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebrations
What’s making national headlines?
- Trump announces plan to deny asylum-seekers who don't show up at ports of entry, in latest major immigration policy shift [Fox News]
- Roger Stone reveals he talked to Trump campaign about WikiLeaks in 2016 [CNN]
- Pilot from the previous flight on Indonesia's doomed plane sent a radio alert [CNBC]
- North Dakota’s racist voter ID law is already backfiring [The Daily Beast]
- Khashoggi murder: Saudi prince 'said he was dangerous Islamist' [BBC News]