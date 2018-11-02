SALT LAKE CITY — Ric Bucher is at it again.
The media member who kicked a hornet’s nest with comments about Utah Jazz fans a decade ago fired off some more shots on Thursday.
Bucher’s latest unpleasant interaction with some Jazz fans began Thursday when the Bleacher Report writer disparaged the Utah organization in the aftermath of Derrick Rose’s surprising 50-point explosion. He noted that it was Rose’s first encounter with the Jazz since they waived him after trading Rodney Hood to Cleveland last season.
“Imagine what it felt like for an ex-MVP to be dumped by a franchise that many players, like it or not and recent success aside, see as a last refuge,” Bucher tweeted.
The former ESPN employee received numerous responses pointing out that it was mutual between the Jazz and Rose — that he’d simply been included in the trade to make numbers align — and from people who didn’t like how he framed Utah as being “a last refuge” in the NBA.
Utah’s lieutenant governor — huge Jazz fan Spencer J. Cox — even joined in the Twitter fun.
Bucher then took offense to others taking offense.
And then he went all in.
Yours truly couldn’t help but weigh in on the matter because, c’mon, Bucher’s hot take was nonsense.
It soon became clear why Bucher was so passionate about Rose. He’s a fan.
NOT THE FIRST TIME
If Bucher's name rings a bell, it might be because you remember his comments about Mormons and Jazz fans during the 2008 playoffs.
"Let's be honest. They're Mormon. And they're in Salt Lake. And there's nothing else there," Bucher said during a radio interview. "You've got to smile and be happy all the time. This might be one opportunity for fans to get vicious."
Scott Pierce, who was the Deseret News' TV critic at the time, called Bucher out for bringing religion into the discussion.
Let's leave aside the lame comment about how there's nothing to do in Utah. That's been done so many times it's neither original nor amusing — let alone accurate. If Bucher had left it at that, nobody would have noticed his comments.
And let's leave aside how dumb it is to assume that everyone in Utah, let alone everyone in the EnergySolutions Arena, is a member of the LDS Church.
But let's be honest. If Bucher had been talking about the Knicks and said, "They're Jews and they're in New York City"; if Bucher had said, "They're African-Americans and they're in Memphis," he would have been suspended if not fired by now.
Because some forms of bigotry are less acceptable than others.
Bucher apologized the next day, saying, "I regret making that connection and apologize to anyone of the Mormon faith for having done so … and that all citizens of Salt Lake City will find it in their hearts to welcome me as hospitably as they have in the past."
ESPN also issued a statement: "We spoke to Ric and he understands that his comments were inappropriate. This type of religious generalization has no place on our outlets and we apologize."
WATCHING ON REPEAT
This goal by Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach would have made Mr. Miyagi proud. Try to just watch this Karate Kid-esque kick for an important goal in RSL's 3-2 win only one time.
