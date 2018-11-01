LOS ANGELES — The team that had a million-to-one chance of qualifying for Major League Soccer's playoffs won another lottery Thursday night.

Real Salt Lake used Jefferson Savarino redirected cross that turned into an own goal in the 69th minute to upset the Los Angeles Football Club 3-2 in front of a sellout crowd of 22,000 at the Banc of California Stadium.

RSL will face Sporting Kansas City 8 p.m. Sunday at Rio Tinto Stadium in the first game of a two-match series.

RSL won a rough match that featured 29 fouls, seven yellow cards, numerous warnings from the public-address announcer against throwing objects onto the field and 15 minutes of stoppage time — 10 of them in the second half. The visitors committed 20 fouls and received five yellow cards.

Savarino's efforts helped break 2-2 tie. After receiving Damir Kreilach's pass on the right flank, Savarino dribbled a couple of feet and tried to cross the ball.

But the cross was redirected off LAFC defender Walker Zimmerman's head and LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller was helpless to stop it.

Five minutes earlier, LAFC had a chance to take the lead. But Zimmerman's header off Benny Feilhaber's chip traveled across the goal mouth and just missed the right post.

RSL was facing an opponent that set a league record for most points by a first-year expansion team. Yet Kreilach gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute.

Savarino began the scoring sequence with a pass that went off Brooks Lennon's shin. LAFC's Jordan Harvey tried but failed to secure the loose ball, so Lennon recovered it and dribbled deep into the right corner.

Lennon crossed the ball at an extreme angle to an unmarked Kreilach, who chested it to his feet near the penalty spot and sent a bouncing shot past a diving Miller and inside the left post.

Incredible hustle & ball by Brooks, perfect finish by Damir.#MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/qzP2YXSRdb — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) November 2, 2018

Four minutes earlier, Nick Rimando made a critical save that kept the match scoreless. LAFC's Carlos Vela received Lee Nguyen's long ball on the left flank, then slotted the ball to Diego Rossi in the penalty area. Rossi launched a rising 11-yard shot that Rimando tipped over the crossbar with his right hand. Rimando finished with six saves.

But Rimando had no chance to stop the tying goal in the 31st minute, when Danilo Silva used a glancing header from 7 yards to redirect Vela's 24-yard free kick under the crossbar.

As Rimando was directing his defense before Vela's free kick, a fan threw something that hit Rimando in the back of the head. Referee Mark Geiger sent both teams' players to their respective benches, while the public-address announcer warned fans not to throw objects onto the field.

LAFC took a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute on Christian Ramirez's 17-yard shot inside the left post. But Kreilach scored his second goal two minutes later on a 22-yard volley.