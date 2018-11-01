Weber State women’s volleyball took Northern Colorado to five sets for the second time this season, and for the second time this season the Wildcats beat the Bears.

“It’s never a dull moment when we play Northern Colorado,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “They are a resilient team and very good. I am proud of our effort tonight by our team. We could have crumbled many times tonight, but we kept moving forward. There is still a lot to learn from tonight, but overall we got better.”

In the first set, Weber State jumped out to a 7-4 lead. The Wildcats maintained that lead the entire game, and with a kill from Aubrey Saunders-Adams Weber State claims the first set, 25-18.

Things started close between the two teams in the second set. Northern Colorado put together four-straight points to take a 14-10 lead. It was a small run but a detrimental run as WSU couldn’t come back and fell 25-19.

At the end of the third game, Weber State was at game point with a 24-20 score. The Bears went on a 4-0 run to tie everything up. Northern Colorado ended up capitalizing on Weber State errors to claim the third set, 27-25.

Weber State jumped out to a solid lead in the fourth set and maintained that lead until late in the game. WSU was up 23-20, and Northern Colorado came back and tied it up 24-24. The game went back and forth at that point. Andrea Hale slammed down a big kill to tie things up, 28-28.

Ashlyn Power and Hannah Hill-DeYoung came up with a big block to take the match back into game point. To finish the game off, Saunders-Adams dropped an ace, and WSU claimed the fourth set, 30-28.

With both teams tied at two sets each, the match went into a fifth set. The Wildcats powered up for the fifth set as they quickly had a 9-2 lead. Northern Colorado came up with a 5-1 run that balanced out the momentum of the game. Ultimately, Weber State came away with the 15-11 fifth-set victory and the overall match win.

Andrea Hale led WSU with 19 kills from 52 attacks for a .250 percentage. Hale rocked a double-double with 13 digs. Megan Gneiting also had a double-double with 16 kills from 10 digs. Weber State had four Wildcats with double-digit digs. Helena Khouri led WSU with 25, and Rylin Roberts added 11.

Weber State is now 14-8 overall on the season and 9-5 in Big Sky play. WSU returns home to host Sacramento State and Portland State next week.