Members of the Wildcat volleyball team celebrate after a point in a match earlier this season.

Weber State women’s volleyball took Northern Colorado to five sets for the second time this season, and for the second time this season the Wildcats beat the Bears.

“It’s never a dull moment when we play Northern Colorado,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “They are a resilient team and very good. I am proud of our effort tonight by our team. We could have crumbled many times tonight, but we kept moving forward. There is still a lot to learn from tonight, but overall we got better.”

In the first set, Weber State jumped out to a 7-4 lead. The Wildcats maintained that lead the entire game, and with a kill from Aubrey Saunders-Adams Weber State claims the first set, 25-18.

Things started close between the two teams in the second set. Northern Colorado put together four-straight points to take a 14-10 lead. It was a small run but a detrimental run as WSU couldn’t come back and fell 25-19.

At the end of the third game, Weber State was at game point with a 24-20 score. The Bears went on a 4-0 run to tie everything up. Northern Colorado ended up capitalizing on Weber State errors to claim the third set, 27-25.

Weber State jumped out to a solid lead in the fourth set and maintained that lead until late in the game. WSU was up 23-20, and Northern Colorado came back and tied it up 24-24. The game went back and forth at that point. Andrea Hale slammed down a big kill to tie things up, 28-28.

Ashlyn Power and Hannah Hill-DeYoung came up with a big block to take the match back into game point. To finish the game off, Saunders-Adams dropped an ace, and WSU claimed the fourth set, 30-28.

With both teams tied at two sets each, the match went into a fifth set. The Wildcats powered up for the fifth set as they quickly had a 9-2 lead. Northern Colorado came up with a 5-1 run that balanced out the momentum of the game. Ultimately, Weber State came away with the 15-11 fifth-set victory and the overall match win.

Andrea Hale led WSU with 19 kills from 52 attacks for a .250 percentage. Hale rocked a double-double with 13 digs. Megan Gneiting also had a double-double with 16 kills from 10 digs. Weber State had four Wildcats with double-digit digs. Helena Khouri led WSU with 25, and Rylin Roberts added 11.

Weber State is now 14-8 overall on the season and 9-5 in Big Sky play. WSU returns home to host Sacramento State and Portland State next week.

