PROVO — BYU coach Dave Rose has been around long enough to know that exhibition games usually take unexpected turns.

For example, in the Cougars’ 72-43 victory over Westminster Tuesday night at the Marriott Center, BYU missed its first eight 3-pointers. Then in the second half, the Cougars had to play on a rim that was bent during halftime warm-ups.

“We shot better on the broken rim than we did on the good rim,” Rose said. “I’ve had some strange stuff happen over the years. This was pretty easy. We’ve all played on bent rims. We’ve played on the playground or in a gym when someone’s dunked it and bent the rim. I said, ‘Let’s get this going.’ Thankfully, the refs agreed.”

In the final tune-up before tipping off the regular season next Tuesday at No. 7 Nevada, BYU was led by junior forward Yoeli Childs, who recorded a symmetrical double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. He knocked down back-to-back 3’s late in the first half to end the Cougars’ 3-point shooting drought.

Moments later, freshman forward Kolby Lee, who has been nursing a foot injury for the past few weeks, drilled his first shot — also a 3-pointer.

“Thank goodness for Kolby and Yoeli,” Rose said. “They were the only two guys that hit a 3 in the first half.”

Lee’s contributions might have been the most positive development of the night for BYU. He finished with five points and he was thrilled just to be able to play.

“It was pretty surreal. As soon as I hit my first shot, I felt the love from my guys. The atmosphere is unreal. You dream of it as a little kid,” Lee said. “To step out on the floor and play, against someone else besides your teammates every day, it’s a good feeling.”

Things haven’t been easy for the 6-foot-9 Lee as he dealt with the foot issue.

“It’s been a roller-coaster, for sure. I actually didn’t know if I was going to play tonight,” he said. “We’ve got good trainers that took care of me. It felt really good on Monday, and I had my full first practice Tuesday and I got to go tonight.”

Rose likes what Lee can provide his team, including 3-point shooting.

“That’s part of his game that he brought here with him. It doesn’t look anything like what you would think — a big kid coming in and being able to stretch the floor. That’s part of what he does,” Rose said. “In today’s game, it really allows you to play a big guy that can defend on the other end and have the opportunity to spread the floor and give your guards a chance to drive, kick and make shots. I’m glad he made (his first shot). He hasn’t had the best luck in the summer and the fall. Hopefully, he saved it all for the winter.”

Westminster, meanwhile, shot just 5 of 28 (18 percent) in the first half and trailed 35-18 at intermission.

In the locker room at halftime, Rose got after his players.

“He wasn’t very happy in the first half. We didn’t really play like ourselves offensively,” Childs said. “We were a little disappointed in that. But overall at the end of the game, coach was very positive about how we played. We made adjustments in the second half and did a good job sharing the ball. We guarded a lot longer in this game.”

“One of my main objectives when we start these exhibitions is to make sure we play like we practice,” Rose said. “Every year, it surprises me that we can get out here and not look anything like ourselves, and that’s how it was in the first half. We were in such a hurry. … At halftime, we settled them down. We played within ourselves in the second half.”

TIP-INS: BYU had four players score in double figures — Childs, TJ Haws (11), Jahshire Hardnett (10) and Dalton Nixon (10). … The Cougars outscored the Griffins in the paint, 40-18 and 19-2 off turnovers. … Gavin Baxter scored eight points and pulled down four rebounds and had three blocked shots. … Brandon Warr led Westminster in scoring with 12 points.