HEBER CITY — Firefighters Thursday night were working to put out a barn fire that destroyed about 150 tons of hay.

The fire started at the farm on the north side of Heber City off U.S. 40, according to Janet Carson, Wasatch County Fire spokeswoman.

Animals were safely evacuated from the barn, she said.

Firefighters had a difficult time getting water to the fire because there were no fire hydrants near the farm. They had to pull water from a nearby apartment building, Carson said.

The structure was saved but all of the hay within it was considered a total loss, Carson said.