WEST VALLEY CITY — Two TRAX trains were involved in an incident Thursday night that caused one of the trains to derail, officials said. Delays were expected to continue into the Friday morning commute.

The incident occurred in West Valley City while 19 people were on board, Utah Transit Authority said. No injuries were reported.

A bus bridge was put in place between Redwood Junction and West Valley Central stations. Delays of up to 25 minutes were expected following the incident.

Officials said the bus bridge would remain through Friday morning.

"We advise that riders add extra time to their trips, if possible," UTA tweeted.

Additional information, including what caused the derailment, was not immediately available.