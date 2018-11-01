OREM — It didn’t involve black cats or witches brew, but the Skyridge Falcons managed to break their second-round state tournament curse.

“That’s why we call it the curse round,” said head coach Deanna Meyer of the quarterfinals, in which the second-ranked Falcons beat Murray 25-12, 25-7, 25-12. “What we’re really trying to focus on is going as hard as we can all the time and just playing relentless volleyball. Whether we make a mistake or make a great play, it’s on to the next. So we’ve just been talking about going from point A to point B as hard as you can.”

Senior setter Kate Standifird said she didn’t feel nervous as “the curse round” approached.

“I was really excited coming in,” said Standifird, who earned 24 assists, four kills and three aces against the Spartans. “This was our year to finally get to the semis. We all worked together, we’ve bonded, and we got there.”

Part of her confidence comes from the work they put in, but it also has to do with her faith in her hitters.

“My hitters are awesome,” she said, noting that they’re always willing to try new things. “I know that wherever I set, they’re going to put the ball away.”

The team was led by junior outside hitter Chelsee Greenwood, who finished with 13 kills. Senior middle Kenadee Christensen earned five kills, seven digs and three aces, while senior libero Tylee Fuller picked up 11 digs, six of which were converted into points for the Falcons.

“I think the main thing our team has focused on is just playing one ball at a time,” Christensen said. “We can’t look at the score. If we look at the score and we’re up or down, it will totally mess up how we play. We’ve just got to stay focused on one ball at a time.” Christensen said they were reminded of this in the second set of their 25-7, 25-22, 25-14 win over Farmington High in the first round of the 5A tournament.

“We got in our heads, and they got ahead,” she said. “This is a fun, hard-working, and gritty (team).”

Meyer praised her team for their embrace of the team’s motto this year to “conquer” goals.

“We want to keep pushing ourselves,” Meyer said. “For this, it’s about us, about mastering and conquering … the goals that we’ve set for ourselves. One of (our goals) was to get out of the second round.”

The team has five seniors who lead with affection, but Meyer had particular praise for Christensen.

“Right now we’re using her versatility quite a bit, and just honestly, in the last two weeks, I’ve seen a great mind shift in that kid," she said. “It’s been kind of fun. I knew she had it in her the whole time, we just had to figure out how to tap into it. …As an athlete, she’s a physical kid. She’s a great athlete.”

Christensen and Standifird said their focus was singular as the tournament approached this week — play their best volleyball when it matters most.

Skyridge will face top-ranked Box Elder in the 5A semifinals on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The Bees swept Skyline 25-11, 29-27, 25-15.

In the other 5A semifinals, Springville will face third-ranked Corner Canyon at 11:30 a.m. The Red Devils beat West 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, while the Chargers defeated Timpanogos 25-15, 25-8, 25-20.