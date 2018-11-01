SALT LAKE CITY – It’s difficult to tell just how good a team is, playing an exhibition game against an NAIA opponent, even a pretty good one like the College of Idaho, which finished 30-7 last year and made the national semifinals.

If you watched the first half of Thursday night’s game at the Huntsman Center, you’d think the Utah basketball team will roll over most opponents this year with a run ’n’ gun team that seems to have depth coming out of its ears.

If you go by the Utes’ second-half performance, you might wonder if the Utes will even get past the University of Maine in its regular-season opener next week.

Yes, the 96-76 victory was a tale of two halves for the young Utah basketball team that returns just five players from last year and has nine newcomers in the program.

" I’ve always said when you disrespect the game and try to take shortcuts and think it’s gong to be easy, it typically jumps up and bites you right in the rump and it’s not a whole lot of fun. " Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak

The Utes looked very good in the first half when they scored 57 points and raced to a 27-point lead, but not so good in the second when they were outscored 47-39 despite keeping their main players on the court most of the time.

Afterwards, Ute coach Larry Krystkowiak mostly talked about what was fresh on his mind — a second half in which his team gave up 56.3 percent shooting and was outhustled through most of the 20-minute period.

“The second half was really disappointing, giving up 47 points and getting outscored in the paint,” he said. “I’ve always said when you disrespect the game and try to take shortcuts and think it’s gong to be easy, it typically jumps up and bites you right in the rump and it’s not a whole lot of fun.”

Krystkowiak hadn’t been pleased with his team’s start last week in a closed scrimmage against Saint Mary’s, saying his team got “punched in the mouth” in losing the first 20 minutes by 15 points, before outplaying its opponent the rest of the way.

That didn’t happen Thursday as the Utes raced out to a 14-2 lead and had some pretty fast breaks thanks to strong defense. The best play of the night came midway through the half when Parker Van Dyke fired a long pass on the right side to Timmy Allen, who in one motion passed the ball behind his back to a streaking Both Gach for a slam dunk.

The second half was just the opposite as the Utes watched the Yotes execute a perfect lob play for a dunk right out of the gates and pull as close as 15 points on a couple of occasions.

“We came out the second half and were extremely flat defensively and lost our edge,” Krystkowiak said. “We’re not good enough to just go through the motions and not guard. The second half was certainly disappointing.”

Senior Sedrick Barefield, who scored 10 points, said it was “a lack of communication on defense, little bit of blown assignments,” and added “when we play better teams, we can’t have that stuff happen.”

The Utes did have some things to smile about, particularly the play of freshmen like Allen and Gach, graduate transfer Novak Topalovic and sophomore Donnie Tillman.

Allen, a 6-6 forward from Phoenix, looked silky smooth in scoring a team-high 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while the 6-7 Gach came off the bench to score 12 points and hand out three assists. Tillman hit a couple of early threes and finished with 12 points.

The 7-foot Topalovic, who played at Idaho State last year, finished with a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and also tied Allen and Van Dyke for high assists with four. In all, the Utes used 15 players, with 11 of them scoring.

After playing Maine Thursday night at the Huntsman Center, the Utes will head out on the road to play at Minnesota on Nov. 12, then play Mississippi Valley State at home the following Thursday.