LOGAN — Utah State women's basketball opens its 2018-19 season as it hosts Westminster on Friday at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Tickets for all regular season home games will be $5 for adults and $1 for youth.

There will be no video broadcast available for Friday's game, but it will be provided through the season. Radio coverage will be on 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the play-by-play. All home and Mountain West games will continue to be broadcast as a USU Athletics Production on the Mountain West Network. All video feeds will be available live and in archive form online. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Sidearm, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

Utah State is 12-2 in exhibition action, and it has not lost an exhibition game since the 2005-06 season when it fell to the Utah Pride, 66-65, and Northwest Sports, 76-65. The Aggies are 7-0 in exhibition action under head coach Jerry Finkbeiner. USU leads Westminster, 3-0, in program history, and posted a 72-55 exhibition win last season at home.

Westminster completed its three-year membership process to become a full NCAA Division II member, being eligible for postseason action for the first time. Shelley Jarrard is at the helm of Westminster women's basketball where she has an overall 143-58 record. Last season, Westminster posted a 16-10 record, including 15-7 in the Rocky Mountain Conference (Division II). The Griffins have 10 players returning this season, as well as welcoming five newcomers. Senior guard Denise Gonzalez is the top returning player for Westminster after leading the team with 14.4 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 4.7 assists per game and 2.5 steals per game. Sophomore forward Hunter Krebs led the Griffins last season with 5.3 rebounds per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

The Aggies return 10 letterwinners from last year's roster, including all five starters. Among the returners are junior guard Olivia West who led the Aggies with 12.3 points per game, junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy who led the Aggies with 8.2 rebounds per game, junior guard Eliza West who averaged a team-best 4.4 assists per game, senior guard Rachel Brewster who led the team with 1.4 steals per game and senior center Deja Mason who averaged 1.7 blocks per game.