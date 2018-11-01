Region 4 is widely considered the toughest region in the state, and a look at how the 6A state playoffs are shaking out this season wouldn't dissuade many from that notion.

Three of the four Region 4 teams ran over their first-round opponents while Pleasant Grove, which held the No. 4 seed out of the region, got by East, a team most considered one of the top contenders to win it all.

"Region 4 is the region to beat, and it's always a tough region with some of the state's best teams," said Davis coach Mitch Arquette. "Lone Peak is one of those great teams, certainly. There's a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, and we definitely have our work cut out for us."

Lone Peak is the No. 1 seed out of Region 4, having won a coin flip to break the three-way tie with itself, American Fork and Bingham. The Knights match up with Davis, which comes in with one of the top defenses in the state and an eye on putting a damper on the perceived Region 4 dominance.

"Davis is a very good team and deserves to be where they're at," said Lone Peak coach Bart Brockbank. "Hopefully we can play our best because we'll need to do that to beat a good team like Davis."

The last team in for Region 4 is a team that hardly matches its No. 4 seed designation, at least according to Fremont coach Ross Arnold, whose team lost to the Vikings 43-22 early in the season. The Silver Wolves hope to turn the tables in the quarterfinals when taking on that same Pleasant Grove team.

“They’re a good team. They’re not a four seed — they are a four seed, but they’re not, they’d be a one or a two seed in any other league," Arnold said.

Arnold recognizes a lot has changed since his team took that loss, along with Pleasant Grove coach Mark Wootton.

“It was early in the season and they’re not the same team they were then," Wootton said. "We scored on some kind of unconventional plays, punt return and got some big plays on them, so the game was really a lot closer than the score."

Bingham is again making an appearance in the quarterfinals, a team that has recent history unmatched by any program in the state. The Miners will be on the road, however, playing what Miners coach John Lambourne believes will be a tough test in taking on Kearns.

"They earned a spot to play a second playoff game at home, and that means a lot," Lambourne said.

As for Kearns, it would just as soon take on a team like Bingham in the quarterfinals, knowing you have to beat top teams eventually to reach the goal of a state championship.

"Taking a team like Bingham is a tough challenge, but you have to beat them sometime, so why not have that chance at home in the quarterfinals," said Kearns coach Matt Rickards. "It's Bingham, and just that name says it all. It's going to be an enormous challenge for us, but I like how we're playing and like where we're at as a program."

Last but not least is American Fork, which travels to take on Weber armed with what can easily be considered the best offense in the state.

"Usually when you scout a team you identify one area you can shut down or one player you can pick on. But with American Fork, there's really no one thing. They're so balanced," observed Weber coach Dave Hammer.

But Hammer's team has a lot of warranted attention after getting through Region 1 play undefeated, relying on a stifling defense to get by most opponents.

"It's going to be a challenge, just like every game is a challenge at this time of the year. We have our hands full," said American Fork coach Aaron Behm.