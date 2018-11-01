Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell exited Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter because of right hamstring soreness, and now he'll miss at least one whole game.

The Jazz announced Thursday evening that the second-year guard underwent an MRI, and while it came back negative, he'll sit out as Utah takes on the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena on Friday.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in minutes played at 35.1 per game and scoring with an average of 23.3 points per game through seven contests. He is also averaging 4.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Dante Exum, Alec Burks and Grayson Allen are the reserve guards on Utah's roster who have seen solid playing time thus far this season and figure to play big roles Friday as Mitchell heals.