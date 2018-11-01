SALT LAKE CITY — Applications are now being accepted for financial assistance through the Home Energy Assistance Target program, which helps eligible households pay for home heating, cooling and other energy costs.

HEAT also weatherizes eligible homes, improving energy efficiency and reducing costs.

To qualify, a family must earn below 150 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $37,656 for a family of four.

To learn more about eligibility and how to apply, visit jobs.utah.gov/heat or call 211.